Sudan – the world’s “forgotten war” – condemned by AU

More than a year ago in April hostilities in Sudan were escalated to the level of war with the African Union (AU) this week demanding an immediate stop to the fighting.

The demand came in a communique issued after an AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting late last week. Among others the continental body’s senior peace organ “strongly condemned” the ongoing war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under the command of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Both are rival factions of the Sudanese military government.

The AU PSC further expresses “grave concern over the unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian situation, indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and wanton destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, water purification and electricity generation plants, as well as the facilities of diplomatic missions, in clear violation of IHL (international humanitarian law) and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

There are some commentators, including from the United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU), who call the Sudan conflict “the world’s forgotten war” given widespread news coverage of the Israel/Gaza and Russia/Ukraine hostilities.

Data produced by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) has it, as of May this year, 16 650 people were killed in Sudan since 15 April 2023. The project further notes the war “created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world” displacing 10 million and leaving over half the population – an estimated 25 million people – needing humanitarian assistance.

“At least five million are teetering on the brink of starvation with more than 40 hunger hotspots at high risk of slipping into famine,” according to ACLED.

In a Sudan conflict-related development, the European Union (EU) council adopted “restrictive measures” against six people it claims are “undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan”.

On the RSF side, the new listings include Abdulrahman Juma Barakallah, a general commanding RSF in West Darfur said to be responsible for committing atrocities and other abuses, instigating ethnically motivated killings, targeted attacks on human rights activists and defenders, conflict-related sexual violence and looting and burning of communities as per an EU statement. An unnamed RSF financial advisor and “prominent tribal leader” of the Mahamid clan affiliated with the RSF in West Darfur are also listed.

On the SAF side, sanctions target the Director General of Defence Industry Systems (DIS), a company already sanctioned by the EU, and the Sudanese Air Force Commander, El Tahir Mohamed El Awad El Amin. Both are, according to the EU, responsible for indiscriminate aerial bombing of densely populated residential areas since the conflict started. Ali Ahmed Karti Mohamed, a former Sudanese foreign affairs minister in Omar al-Bashir’s government is also listed.

Those targeted are subject to an asset freeze and prohibition on provision of funds or economic resources to them, directly or indirectly. Additionally, they are subject to travel bans in the EU.

EU restrictive measures under the Sudan sanctions regime now apply to of six individuals and six entities.