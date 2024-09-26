Successful Op Shujaa strike in DR Congo

In an ongoing joint operation, FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) is collaborating with elements of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to rein in terrorist activity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Earlier this week the UPDF reported an intelligence-led operation against “an enemy group” east of the Ibiena River saw “significant casualties and demoralisation for the enemy” with eight sub-machineguns and a PK machinegun confiscated. Thirty-eight abductees, including women and children reportedly born in captivity, were freed by the combined Congolese/Ugandan strike force.

The FARDR/UPDF operation goes by the codename Operation Shujaa and has been active since November 2021. Termed an ongoing military offensive against insurgent forces mainly Islamic State affiliates in the form of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Ituri and North Kivu provinces the joint effort has taken on non-ADF rebel groups as well.

Shujaa, along with the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission and a Southern African Development Community (SADC) one, all co-operate with President Felix Tshisekedi’s forces in efforts to ensure safety and security for Congolese people.

The UN mission – MONUSCO – which started life as MONUC (UN Stabilisation Mission in Congo) in 1999 is planned to wrap up operations by year-end. It is the longest serving foreign deployment in the war-torn central African country.