SAMIM operations conclude – pack up and equipment transport underway

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministerial committee on defence and security has commended both leadership and personnel involved in the just ended SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

According to a statement issued post the 26th meeting of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation in Lusaka, Zambia last week (11-12 July), the commendation was for “efforts undertaken to restore security and stability in Cabo Delgado since its deployment in July 2021”.

The Chairperson of the MCO commended SADC member states for the great strides made in restoring peace and security in Mozambique. MCO Chairperson Mulambo Haimbe (Zambia) said that even with the withdrawal of SAMIM, the region will continue to work with the Republic of Mozambique to fight terrorism and protect all member states from acts of terrorism and violent extremism.

“In this regard, the Chairperson of MCO expressed confidence that the exit of SAMIM will not lead to a security vacuum that may lead to the reversal of the gains made by the deployment of SAMIM.”

July 15 marked the official completion of the SAMIM mission. With the business end of the mission done and dusted, the focus of SAMIM troop contributing countries (TCCs – Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe) retaining a presence in the east African country is on cleaning up, packing and returning equipment and materiel home.

South African military personnel remaining after the departure of 6 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion last month (June) have, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Commander-in-Chief, a R984 368 057 budget to cover costs of dismantling, loading and transport of equipment and materiel as well as cost of employment (CoE) until year-end.

The units still represented in Mozambique are not publicly known but are probably drawn from the SA Army Support Formation and the Department of Defence (DoD) Logistics Division. Prior to mission shutdown these elements provided support to the sharp end of the South African commitment – infantry and limited SA Air Force (SAAF) involvement via helicopters and transport aircraft.

Their tasking now, according to SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) Acting Director Colonel Selinah Rawlins, is “backloading all SANDF assets that need to be backloaded to South Africa.” This utilisation of South African military personnel is set to end in December.

At the same time, there is still an infantry element “safeguarding” SANDF equipment and materiel, but, she stressed, they will not be part of active patrols or support to FADM (Forcas Armadas Defesa de Mocambique) in line with whatever other SAMIM forces remain in Mozambique.

An after action review was directed by last week’s SADC MCO in Lusaka. In addition to representatives from the regional bloc secretariat, SAMIM leadership and TCCs as well as the SADC regional peace training centre (RPTC) will be part of the review process. No date is given for completion of the review which is “to draw lessons and make recommendations to inform enhancement of the operational effectiveness of SADC mandated missions”.

At a parade in Pemba to mark the official closure of SAMIM, Mozambique National Defence Minister, Cristovao Chume, thanked the regional bloc for what it did to bring safety and security back to Cabo Delgado province where ASWJ (Ansar al-Sunna Wa Jamma)/Islamic State held virtual sway over the populace since 2019.

He told an end of mission parade in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, where SAMIM was headquartered, the multi-nation mission destroyed terrorist bases, reduced the number of terrorist attacks as well as aiding materially in returning life to normal by way of free movement of goods and people and the resumption of economic activity.

“While it has not fully achieved its objectives, the mission, along with the Rwandan troops, has contributed significantly for stabilising the region through neutralising terrorists, recapturing villages, dislodging terrorists from their bases, and seizing weapons and equipment. These efforts have facilitated the creation of conditions for the return of internally displaced persons to their homes and the safer passage of humanitarian aid. Reported deaths also decreased from 1 100 in 2021 to 644 in October 2022…By August 2023, over 570 000 internally displaced persons had successfully returned to their homes,” Tefesehet Hailu wrote for Amani Africa of SAMIM.

“Despite these successes, the situation remained precarious,” Hailu wrote, especially after insurgents increased attacks since September 2023. Since January 2024, Islamic State Mozambique (ISM) expanded its renewed campaign under the ‘kill them where you find them’ mantra, resulting in an increase in terrorist activities and internal displacement.

“Compared to the 51 attacks claimed by ISM in 2023, the group has already claimed 57 attacks within the first few months of this year. Additionally, a recent report by ACLED indicates the reestablishment of insurgents on the mainland of Palma district, where the international liquefied natural gas projects are based, for the first time since February 2023.” From December 2023 to mid-March, 110 000 people had been internally displaced.

In light of further attacks, Rwanda has decided to deploy another 2 500 troops to Mozambique in addition to the 1 000 troops that were deployed in 2021 under a bilateral arrangement. On 1 July Tanzania confirmed it will maintain its 300-strong force in the northern district of Nangade even after SAMIM’s departure.

Mozambique now reliant on military assistance from the EU and Rwanda

With SAMIM’s mandate now ended, the onus on security in Cabo Delgado province rests on the shoulders of the FADM with assistance from the Rwandan military deployment.

The Rwandan deployments in Cabo Delgado’s Mocimboa da Praia and Palma hosted Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) Army Chief of Staff, Major General Vincent Nyakarundi on 11 and 12 July to show support and up morale of the Rwandan soldiers, 3 700 plus kilometres from home. He had a message of appreciation for his country’s soldiers from President Paul Kagame thanking them for what has been achieved to date. Nyakarundi was accompanied by FADM Major General Alberto Nampele and told his on-the-ground commanders to maintain alertness as well as intensify defensive and offensive operations.

During his 48-hour stopover the Rwandan two-star made time to take in an FADM base camp at Nacala where Rwandan instructors are training Mozambican soldiers.

The east African country has hosted a European Union (EU) training mission – EUTM-MOZ – since October 2021 and it remains in country focussing on, among others, “regenerating FADM quick reaction forces (QRFs) and training FADM trainers to enable FADM to reach self-sustainability”.

EUTM-MOZ trainers at Dongo are currently busy with a train the trainers course for FADM instructors. This saw a two week cycle on survival, escape and resistance followed by a personnel recovery exercise putting new skills into operation.

Regeneration of FADM QRFs involves tests to assess physical fitness and technical knowledge.

Rigorous physical tests, including running, swimming, strength exercises as well as endurance challenges will be followed by specialised evaluation to identify areas for improving operational capabilities of Mozambican ground forces.