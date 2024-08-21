SADC holds summit on regional peacekeeping missions

The recently ended Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and its current mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) both rated the equivalent of a mention in dispatches after the regional bloc summit in Zimbabwe.

On SAMIM, a post summit communique has it member states were “commended” for contributing troops, personnel, equipment and other resources towards the successful conclusion of the mission. Further commendation came for SAMIM leadership and all personnel for “sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in the Cabo Delgado Province and the region at large”.

On the mission in the eastern DRC – SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the DRC) – the communique “commended” Angola for supporting the mission and the Luanda Process, which seeks a peaceful and lasting solution to conflict in the eastern part of the sprawling and violence ridden central African country. Angolan President João Lourenço and his commitment to peace, by way of brokering the recent DRC/Rwanda ceasefire among others, was also noted by the SADC summit.

On SAMIDRC it appears both an office and structure containing what is termed a SADC special representative and head of the DRC mission is in the pipeline with the summit endorsing the establishment of both.