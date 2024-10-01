SADC commits to ending terrorism and violent extremism

Efforts to end terrorism and violent extremism in southern Africa have been boosted by way of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) entered into between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

The MoU was signed on the margins of the just-ended UN General Assembly where SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi and UNOCT Under Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov committed their respective organisations to mutual co-operation.

“Both parties highlighted the urgent need to operationalise the MoU as terrorism remains a global phenomenon and is one of the threats to international peace and security, economic development and social integration in the SADC region and beyond,” a SADC statement reads in part.

Speaking at the signing, Voronkov highlighted the need for African-led initiatives to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

In turn, Magosi acknowledged the importance of UNOCT during the consultative processes leading to the establishment of the SADC Regional Counter-Terrorism Centre (RCTC) in Tanzania as well as developing the SADC regional counter-terrorism strategy.

“Both parties committed to operationalising the MoU and carrying out joint efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement concludes.