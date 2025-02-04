SACP calls for end of austerity-driven SANDF cuts following DRC deaths

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has added its voice to calls for an end to funding cuts that have weakened the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). This comes after 14 South African soldiers died in combat in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last month.

“Legitimate peacekeeping efforts in which the SANDF is deployed must be backed by an adequately equipped and resourced participation. The capability of the SANDF has been severely compromised by austerity-driven budget cuts. This is well documented, including in parliamentary defence reports,” the SACP said in a statement.

For example, a 2015 defence review highlighted that the SANDF is under-funded by approximately 24 per cent. Defence spending in 2022/23 was 8.4 per cent lower than in 2021 and 21 per cent lower than in 2013. A “confidential” yet publicly accessible presentation by the Department of Defence to the Parliamentary Appropriation Committee revealed that the SANDF budget was reduced by approximately R33 billion between 2008 and 2021. The presentation further shows that the SANDF faced a total shortfall requirement of approximately R7.73 billion in 2022/23 during the 2020 medium-term expenditure framework. Based on the analysis of the negative impact of austerity on defence capability, the report warned of severe consequences, the SACP said.

Among others, as a result of the consistent defence budget cuts, South Africa’s pledge to SADC peacekeeping efforts had to be scaled down, and the SANDF’s infantry, armour, artillery, air defence artillery and other critical capabilities could be reduced to light infantry. The presentation warned that the SANDF risks being downgraded to mere “constabulary tasks,” a situation that carries far-reaching implications for national and regional security.

“The tragic loss of our soldiers in the DRC underscores the consequences of an under-funded defence force. Had the SANDF been adequately equipped, it would not have been forced to request additional capabilities amid a crisis, although this was co-ordinated after the request. This must never happen again,” the SACP affirmed.

It called for an urgent end to austerity-driven cuts that have weakened South Africa’s defence capabilities and compromised national security. “The lives of our soldiers and the country’s commitment to peacekeeping must not be jeopardised by budget reductions. The South African government must take decisive action to ensure that the SANDF is properly funded, well-equipped and able to fulfil its mandate effectively, including international obligations.”

The SACP added that the sacrifice of SANDF soldiers in the pursuit of peace and stability on the continent must not be in vain.

If further called for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue to achieve lasting peace and development in the DRC and across Africa.

SANDF was warned

Defence expert Helmoed Heitman, in an interview with Radio Islam International, said the SANDF was warned over a year ago its mission in the DRC would end in failure. City Press reported that these warnings were ignored, with senior generals told to drop their objections.

Heitman said the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) – to which South Africa is the biggest contributor – had no air support, making it impossible to be effective.

“The DRC mission, at the time, was to have 5 000 Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops, with no air support, to do what 15 000 UN troops have failed to do for 20 years. That was never going to fly.”

“The generals were right. The government has deliberately neglected the Defence Force for over 20 years and now places the military in a dangerous situation. This is unacceptable,” he said.