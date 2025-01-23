SA defence minister in DR Congo where security is “deteriorating”

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) calling on South African soldiers at the same time as the United Nations (UN) has it the security situation in the country’s east is “deteriorating”.

Speaking at the regular weekly UN noon briefing In New York yesterday (Wednesday 22 January) Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said M23 rebels “continues” to occupy new territories in North Kivu “reportedly seizing Minova yesterday (Tuesday, 21 January)”. The town is, according to Haq, “a critical hub along the supply route to Goma [North Kivu capital]”.

MONUSCO reports heavy clashes persist between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) and other armed groups, particularly near Sake. “Fighting in Bweremana earlier this week claimed at least 10 lives, triggering displacement flows towards Kalehe in South Kivu, as well as to Goma and Rusayo, while exchanges of mortar shells continue to threaten men, women and children in sites for displaced people in the area,” Haq said.

Since Saturday, M23 captured other localities in South Kivu, resulting in casualties and displacement of over 250 000 people. Following MONUSCO’s withdrawal from South Kivu in June 2024, UN peacekeepers are no longer present in the province with the three-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission – SAMIDRC – the lone permanent peacekeeping mission there.

The South African Department of Defence (DoD) statement advising of Minister Motshekga’s visit, said to be in line with her “soldier first principle” does not mention SAMIDRC. The visit will, among others, assess operational conditions and welfare of South African military personnel and contribute to ongoing efforts to promote peace, stability and security in President Felix Tshisekedi’s country.

“During the visit, Minister Motshekga aims to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and the DRC, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Defence Cooperation, while also assessing the operational conditions and welfare of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel deployed in the region,” the statement said.

The statement ends by stating the Ministerial visit “underscores South Africa’s commitment to regional and continental peacekeeping initiatives as well as its dedication to supporting MONUSCO”.

Motshekga departed for the DRC on 22 January will return to South Africa on Saturday 25 January.

South Africa has troops in the DRC serving with the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC as well as the United Nations’ MONUSCO peacekeeping mission.

Half a dozen SANDF soldiers were killed by enemy action in the DRC last year, while four more succumbed to illness, murder, and suicide.