Rwanda Security Force carries out rotation in Mozambique

The task of keeping Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province safe from insurgents is now in the hands of the country’s armed forces – FADM (Forcas Armadas de Defesa de Mozambique) – and a Rwandan Security Force deployment following the exit of a regional bloc mission.

This week (20 August), Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Army Chief of Staff, Major General Vincent Nyakarundi, saw off the third Rwandan contingent to President Felipe Nyusi’s country.

They relieve colleagues who spent a year in Cabo Delgado working with FADM troops to curb the threat of Muslim extremists, allowing locals to resume their daily lives. The Rwandan contingent also used civil-military co-operation (CIMIC) to improve the lives of Mozambicans in their area of operations, the RDF said.

Ahead of boarding a chartered passenger aircraft, Nyakarundi told the soldiers discipline and momentum were important for the task ahead.

The past three years has seen what the RDF calls “Rwanda Security Forces”, in collaboration with FADM achieve “remarkable success in dismantling Al Sunna Wa Jama (ASWJ) terrorist group from their strongholds defensive position in Mocimbao da Praia and Palma”. These actions allowed a significant number of internally displaced people (IDPs) to return safely to their villages.

The new rotation brings a new commander with Major General Emmy Ruvusha relieving Major General Alex Kagame.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was marked as officially completed on 15 July with some TCCs (troop contributing countries), including South Africa, retaining a presence in the east African country to oversee packing up and transport of military equipment and materiel.

Last weekend’s 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe and the regional bloc’s July Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, both commended the work done in the interests of returning peace to Cabo Delgado.

The Zimbabwe summit commended SAMIM leadership and all personnel for “sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security” in Cabo Delgado with the Lusaka meeting commending SAMIM for “efforts undertaken to restore security and stability in Cabo Delgado since its deployment in July 2021”.