Reports of SANDF troops captured in the DRC dismissed as fake news

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has dismissed reports that several South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have been captured by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The website National Security News on 2 April reported that “several South African soldiers that were deployed by the ANC Government into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of an ill equipped and ill prepared force reportedly surrendered to the M23 rebels this past week. The soldiers are now reportedly being held as hostages by M23.”

The story, by an unnamed correspondent, did not cite any sources and appeared to be pro-Rwandan in its reporting of the conflict in the DRC and South Africa’s contribution to the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC). It described the M23 rebels, for example, as being a ‘buffer’ between Rwanda and Congolese FDLR rebels, and said the M23 was established to protect Tutsi communities in the DRC from ‘genocidal’ FDLR attacks.

The unattributed story further claimed Rwanda as being “the only alternative and credible security force that is able to provide effective military assistance bilaterally against Islamist extremists to other members of the Africa Union (AU).”

Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said last night that the story “is fake news. It’s propaganda by the handlers and funders of M23. No SANDF soldiers surrendered to those rebels.”

He added that the Department of Defence will issue a statement on this, but at the time of publication no comment had been released by the Department.

Experts have been warning that South Africa is not prepared to handle Rwandan disinformation and is too slow to respond to false allegations.