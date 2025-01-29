Ramaphosa breaks silence on deaths of SANDF soldiers in the DRC

A week after the first of 13 South African soldiers were killed by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President and Commander-in-Chief Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a statement on the situation, saying defence leadership is working to ensure forces remain “well equipped and sufficiently supported.”

Ramaphosa on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families, their loved ones and colleagues of the 13 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who lost their lives, describing them as “heroic and gallant” fighters for peace. “We honour and mourn them. All necessary support is being provided to the families of the deceased and the families of the injured. The process to repatriate the remains of the deceased is underway.”

The President explained the fighting is the result of an escalation by the “rebel group M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) and attacking peacekeepers from the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).”

The attacks on peacekeepers resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop contributing countries, namely, Malawi and Tanzania, as well members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade.

“We honour all the lives that were lost and pass our condolences to their families, governments and citizens. The situation in Goma and Sake, where our troops and their counterparts are stationed, remains very tense, volatile and unpredictable,” the President stated.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya and SAMIDRC Force Commander Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission,” Ramaphosa said, without going into detail.

Defence expert Dean Wingrin asserted that the SANDF in the DRC was never well equipped and supported. “You were warned countless times,” he said.

He expressed concerned about the speculation about the state of SANDF troops and battle conditions. “All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace in our continent,” he said.

“South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state. The members of the South African National Defence Force that are in the DRC are part of both SADC and United Nations efforts to bring peace and protect thousands of lives that are constantly threatened by the conflict in the DRC. The presence of the SAMIDRC forces demonstrates a commitment of SADC member states to supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

“We welcome the position that was recently adopted by the United Nations Security Council during its special sitting on the situation in the DRC, which calls for an immediate end to hostilities, the reversal of territorial expansion by the M23, the exit of external forces from the DRC and the resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process.

“The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states.

“We call on all parties to this conflict to fully embrace the current diplomatic efforts that are aimed at finding a peaceful resolution, including honouring the Luanda Process agreements. We must silence the guns on our continent for the attainment of inclusive development and prosperity,” Ramaphosa concluded.