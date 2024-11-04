Progress toward peace in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Unlike its northern neighbour Sudan where ongoing conflict has been compared to a nightmare, Ethiopia, in particular its Tigray region, has moved forward in the two years since a cessation of hostilities agreement (CoHA) was signed.

The CoHA entered into between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has delivered on, among others, restoration of basic services, humanitarian access and the return of some internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In a message to coincide with the second anniversary of the CoHA, the European Union by way of Vice President Josep Borrell, while acknowledging the complexity of the process, called on all parties to redouble efforts to ensure implementation continues to the benefit of all Ethiopians in the northern part of the country.

“At the same time, we continue to urge for a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts in the country. Human rights must be respected at all times, in accordance with Ethiopia’s continental and international obligations. In this regard, a credible and victim-centred transitional justice process, for which the Government of Ethiopia has undertaken preparatory work, is vital.

“We urge all parties to engage in the ongoing national dialogue, which must be fully inclusive, in particular as regards the voices of women and youth. The EU is ready to deepen our engagement with Ethiopia on the basis of April 2023 Foreign Affairs Council conclusions,” a statement has Borrell saying.