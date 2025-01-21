Piracy slightly down in 2024, IMB warns against complacency

In the just-ended calendar year, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) recorded 116 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships – four less than the previous year and one more than in 2022.

Of concern is an increase in the number of crew either taken hostage or kidnapped. Last year saw 126 crew taken hostage, compared to 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022. Twelve crew were reported kidnapped, compared to 14 in 2023 and two in 2022. A further 12 crew were threatened and one injured in 2024.

This, the IMB has it, is a call to keep crew safety a priority.

2024 saw 94 vessels boarded, 13 subjected to attack attempts, six hijacked and three shot at.

Reported use of weapons continues to rise. In 2024, guns were reported in 26 incidents compared to 15 in 2023. Knives were reported in 39 incidents compared to 42 in 2023.

“While we welcome the reduction of reported incidents, the ongoing threats to crew safety remain a significant concern,” General John WH Denton, ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Secretary General, is quoted as saying in a statement issued by Commercial Crime Services of which the IMB is part.

“Safeguarding routes and ensuring the security of seafarers, who are essential to maintaining global commerce, is vital. Every effort must be made to protect lives at sea while ensuring the seamless flow of goods through international supply chains. This requires a collaborative effort, with continued regional and international naval presence being crucial to this endeavour.”

Africa’s west coast, particularly the Gulf of Guinea, reported “relatively lower” piracy activity last year with 18 incidents. This is four less than in 2023 and a big decrease from 2020’s 81. The 12 kidnapped crew in the Gulf of Guinea are 23% of the total kidnaps reported to the IMB.

Across the continent, in the western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden waters, eight incidents were reported. Two saw fishing vessels hijacked and a bulk carrier crew was also subjected to hijacking.

“Restrained activity” notwithstanding off Africa, IMB Director Michael Howlett warns against complacency.

“Ongoing threats to crew safety highlight the importance of continued caution. Masters and vessel operators are strongly encouraged to strictly adhere to all recommendations in the Best Management Practices (BMPs) while transiting the Gulf of Guinea and waters off East Africa.”

Elsewhere on the world’s waterways, IMB reports a rise in incidents and use of weapons in south-east Asian waters.

Incidents in the Singapore Straits continue to rise with 43 in 2024 compared to 37 in 2023 and 38 in 2022. The latest IMB piracy and armed robbery report shows 93% of vessels targeted were boarded and 11 large vessels over 100 000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) were targeted in this strategically important seaway.

Harm to crew continued, with 13 taken hostage, five threatened and one injured during incidents. While considered low-level opportunistic crimes, the use of guns and knives increased to eight and 19 in 2024 respectively, compared to three and 15 in 2023. Most reported incidents happened at night and while vessels were underway.

Late reports as well as under-reporting from south-east Asia is a concern to the IMB with Howlett quoted as encouraging timely reporting of all incidents. This is seen as “the optimal way of providing a clearer understanding of the risks and safety measures to take”.

In the Indonesian archipelago there was a year-on-year increase in reported incidents up from 10 in 2022 and 18 in 2023 to 22 in 2024. Twenty incidents are defined as armed robbery with two defined as piracy. Crew members were taken hostage in the piracy incidents. Other statistics involving crew saw another 31 held hostage with knives used in 10 incidents and guns in three.

The highest number of incidents in a decade was reported at anchorages in Bangladesh. The IMB recorded 14 incidents in 2024, 13 on board ships anchored at Chattogram and one at Mongla anchorage. Two crew were taken hostage and a further three threatened. Knives were reported in seven incidents.