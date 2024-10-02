Phased MONUSCO exit will not affect ongoing peace efforts – Keita

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the world body’s senior representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) confirmed its mission is leaving, adding MONUSCO would continue protecting civilians and delivering humanitarian assistance until “its very last day”.

On the positive side Bintou Keita on Monday 30 September told the SC there is “a notable reduction” in fighting in what she called “the volatile east” where a Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission has been on the ground since December. SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the DRC) is, according to her, training President Felix Tshisekedi’s Forces d’Armees de la Republique Democratique du Congo (FARDC) in tandem with further Luanda Process negotiations, so named for the July ceasefire brokered by Angolan President João Lourenço.

The SC heard further eliminating the Allied Defence Forces (ADF) threat in Ituri and North Kivu was proving “elusive”. The rebel group, she said, has intensified attacks, exploiting a vacuum left by FARDC redeployment to fight the M23. In June, 272 civilians were killed, making it probably the deadliest month ever for the group whose “neutralisation remains a priority for the Mission [MONUSCO]”.

Peacekeepers continue protecting civilians in Ituri and are managing a joint co-ordination and operations centre with FARDC in provincial capital Bunia. This has led to speedier response time to warnings. In North Kivu MONUSCO maintains a defence zone around Goma and Sake and protects civilians by maintaining bases in several locations, including in areas under M23 control.