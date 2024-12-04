No more SA soldier deaths in DR Congo – Motshekga

An uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) National Assembly (NA) parliamentarian was told by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga there is no increase in deaths among South African soldiers deployed on continental peacekeeping missions.

Wesley Douglas asked her: “Given the increasing number of casualties to troops deployed in African peacekeeping missions, what plans does her department intend to undertake to deal with the lack of resources and logistical support for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel?”

South African military personnel, ranging from infantry soldiers to intelligence troops, medics (both field and hospital) as well as air and ground crew for SA Air Force (SAAF) rotary-wing assets, lost nine people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the first half of the year. The deaths were in both the United Nations (UN) mission – MONUSCO – and the Southern African Development Community mission – SAMIDRC – which has had its mandate extended to December 2025.

Four brief paragraphs, starting by pointing out there are no increasing deaths in the ranks of South African military personnel deployed to continental peacekeeping missions, gave Motshekga space enough for a detailed written reply to the MKP whip.

“Losses incurred,” the ministerial response reads, “have been from enemy fire and measures are and have been taken to ensure the safety of our troops cognisant they are deployed in war zones”.

On a lack of resources she indicated it is being addressed by way of requests for additional funding from government, explaining further R2.4 billion was needed to respond fully to operational requirements in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique, to pack up, load and return equipment used in the now finished Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission – SAMIM.

“R2 billion was allocated for the deployment in DRC (short of R 300 million) and R750 million for back loading of equipment and return of personnel from Mozambique. With funds allocated the DRC situation is receiving close attention and equipment being back loaded,” her response reads in part.

Douglas was further informed: “The defence establishment is fully aware of the fiscal constraints the country is facing and is seeking to do the best with whatever is allocated for ordered military commitments”.

Additionally, the MKP Parliamentarian was told: “We are developing a new level of ambition on the defence of the Republic of South Africa. This will result in a reviewed military strategy, consistent with the direction of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF that the defence function must be funded at 1.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is hoped that new funding consistent with our ordered commitments will be realised”.