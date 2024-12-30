No military solution to Sudan – top UN envoy

The Sudanese civil war, dubbed by some as “the war the world forgot”, has in its 20-month existence seen more than 12 million people driven from their homes and created a massive humanitarian disaster.

This is the crux of a message regarding the east African country shared with the United Nations (UN) by Ramtane Lamamra, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Personal Envoy for Sudan.

The Algerian diplomat, a former foreign affairs minister, was in the strife-torn country this month and met with, among others, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Apart from Sudan he stopped in Ethiopia where he spoke with a delegation from Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In an interview post the visit, Lamamra said there was no indication of “a particular breakthrough at this point”, saying work will continue to bring the parties “closer to a peaceful resolution”.

“Our one and only choice is to continue with our endeavours.”

Elaborating on the, to date, 20-month long conflict, he said it was time to end it. “All actors should put the interests of the Sudanese people first and foremost and realise there cannot be a military solution for this war – this is the lesson of history in Sudan and elsewhere”.

“There needs to be a ceasefire that stops the bloodshed, paves the way for a negotiated agreement and a credible, inclusive Sudanese-led political process that preserves the unity of Sudan. Otherwise the repercussions of this war will be grave for Sudan and the entire region.

“I personally cannot resign myself to the notion that the second anniversary of the outbreak of the war next April would come and go without all concerned, including all influential global and regional actors, putting an extraordinary collective pressure on the belligerent parties and their respective supporters to seriously give peace a chance.

“Such a long overdue pressure should also be directed at the foreign parties that supply the weapons and equipment, which feed the military illusions and miscalculations of the actors, at the expense of the wisdom and the value of a peaceful solution preserving the unity and territorial integrity as well as the wellbeing of Sudan and its people,” he is reported as saying during an interview.