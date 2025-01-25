Nine SANDF soldiers killed in fierce fighting with M23 rebels in the DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has lost nine soldiers in combat against M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and dozens injured.

The South African Department of Defence in a statement on Saturday said the casualties came from two days of fierce fighting amid an M23 push to take Goma.

“The South African contingent and its counterparts were able to halt the advancement of the rebel group towards Goma, the provincial capital of the eastern DRC. The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters. Our forces were not only able to halt the M23 advancement but were able to push them back. The intention of the M23, amongst others, is also to take over the city of Goma, but it met with heavy resistance from the SANDF contingent, which managed to prevent them from proceeding into Goma,” Siphiwe Dlamini, Department of Defence Head of Communication said.

“In the course of this gallant resistance against M23 rebels, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) lost nine members by Friday, 24 January 2025, after two days of fierce fighting. Seven of these members were part of the South African contingent deployed in the eastern DRC in December 2023 as part of the 16-member regional bloc SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC) and two members were from MONUSCO.”

The number of wounded is still to be confirmed, but is believed to be at least two dozen. “The members put up a brave fight to prevent the rebels from proceeding to Goma as was their intention and were pushed back by the RSA contingent. The process of informing families of the deceased members is currently underway,” the DoD continued.

Three Malawian soldiers have also been killed while serving with SAMIDRC. They died in combat near Goma.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in a statement noted with concern the recent attack on the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo from 22 January by the M23.

“SADC unequivocally condemns this act of aggression by the M23 operating in the Eastern DRC adding that such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region,” the regional bloc said in a statement.

“The pursuit of territorial expansion by M23 only exacerbates the already existing dire humanitarian and security situation in the Eastern DRC, which has left thousands of people dead and forced millions in North Kivu, particularly women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, to flee their homes.

“The rebel group M23 attacked the SAMIDRC in Goma to which SAMIDRC retaliated and successfully repelled the armed group. SADC commends the actions of the brave men and women from SAMIDRC who sacrificed their lives for the Region.”

The SADC said the actions of the M23 contravenes the Nairobi Peace Process and is a clear violation of the agreed Ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process led by João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

“We, therefore, call on all parties in the conflict to adhere to their obligations in the Ceasefire, calling for immediate cessation of hostilities and atrocities perpetrated by M23 as well as unconditional withdrawal from all occupied positions. SADC further encourages all parties to the conflict in Eastern DRC to comply with the terms and conditions of the existing peace agreements and engage through dialogue for everlasting peace, security and stability in the DRC and the Region.

“SADC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to continue supporting the DRC in its pursuit of safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as sustainable peace, security, and development. To this end, the SAMIDRC will remain resolute in supporting efforts aimed at addressing the unstable and deteriorating security and humanitarian situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC.

“We call upon the international community, including the United Nations, to join us in denouncing these unlawful actions by the M23. SADC Region reiterates its solidarity with the people of the DRC and commends them for resilience against brutal actions perpetrated by the M23 and other armed groups,” the bloc said.