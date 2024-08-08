Nigeria and UK host counter-MANPADS workshop

Recognising the availability of man portable missiles and rockets to terror groups as a continued threat to civil and military aviation, the Nigerian National Counter-terrorism Centre (NCTC) recently hosted a multi-stakeholder counter MANPADS (man portable air defence systems) workshop.

The three-day workshop in the capital Abuja from 22-24 continues the partnership between the NCTC, the Nigerian National Security Advisor and the United Kingdom (UK) Department of Transport specialist aviation security section. Attending were personnel from Nigerian federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) including those responsible for aviation, defence, law enforcement and security.

A statement has it the workshop’s aim was to provide knowledge of the threat posed by MANPADS as well as mitigation measures, identifying and mapping vulnerable areas and hotspots which those intent on damaging aircraft and aviation assets such as runways, radar and radio antennae, could use as launch sites.

Opening the workshop, Major General AG Laka, NCTC-ONSA (Office of the National Security Advisor) National Co-ordinator, called for collaboration between all aviation sector stakeholders to tackle terrorism threats. As an example he singled out unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which added to the negative impact of terrorism worldwide.

Of the workshop and what its intention was, Aviation Security Assistance Officer for the Department of Transport at the UK High Commission in Nigeria Jonathan Kendall said one was to mitigate threats “beyond the airport perimeter fence”, what he called a “stand-off threat”.

“You can secure the terminal building as much as you like, but this counter MANPADS workshop will look at countering the wider threat beyond the perimeter fence.”