New Commander for UN Force Intervention Brigade

With seemingly only months before the United Nations (UN) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ceases operations, its Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) has a new commander in Malawian general Richard Chagonapanja.

The longstanding MONUSCO mission has to date and as far as is known withdrawn from bases in North and South Kivu as part of a three-phase exit. The closure of its office in South Kivu was marked by the presence of DRC Prime Minister Judith Suminwa. She, on behalf of the country, symbolically received the office from MONUSCO Head, Bintou Keita earlier in September.

On 27 September the UN radio station in DRC Radio Okapi, reported Chagonapanja’s arrival in Beni, North Kivu, where he reviewed the FIB, the only UN peacekeeping force with an offensive mandate. It comprises troops and materiel from three Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries – Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania. The same countries last year authorised another military deployment in the war-torn central African country under the regional bloc flag operating as SAMIDRC (SADC Mission in the DRC) with a mandate at present set to expire at year-end.

Addressing the review parade, Chagonapanja is quoted by the radio station as saying, among others, efforts are underway at different levels and by different partners to neutralise and undo the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces). He sees the FIB participating to prevent freedom of movement for ADF in the Beni area and beyond – if possible – as well as ensuring protection of the civilian population and in the long run ensuring ADF is no longer a threat. These objectives, he is reported as saying, will achieve the goal of securing and restoring peace using the collaboration of “all partners”. The partners identified were the UPDF (Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces), FARDC (Forces Armées de la Republique Democratique du Congo), and PNC (Police Nationale Congolaise).

Congolese resident in the wider Beni area are also seen by him as partners in the anti-ADF effort with President Felix Tshisekedi’s government.