Motshekga misses DR Congo deployment and withdrawal Parliament defence committee meeting

Friday’s (9 May’s) virtual Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) meeting saw Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga criticised for her absence.

Top of the agenda was the now terminated Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC – SAMIDRC – with withdrawal of troops and equipment from troop contributing countries Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania underway.

Instead of Motshekga, reportedly in Moscow to see President Vladimir Putin’s military might on display in the Russian Federation’s annual Remembrance Day parade, committee members found Bantu Holomisa, one of her two deputies, “deputising” for her as it were – on their screens.

The replacement wasn’t good enough for Democratic Alliance (DA) National Assembly (NA) public representative and leader of his party’s three-strong defence and military veterans’ oversight team, Chris Hattingh.

“The Minister is nowhere to be seen,” he said in a statement which, reads in part, “it is appalling that the minister is somehow unavailable to account to the people of South Africa”. A second Hattingh statement – this one after the meeting – has it “scant information was shared by senior leadership of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and more questions than answers remain”.

On the withdrawal of the three troop contributing countries (TCCs) Hattingh maintains “a lack of detail and transparency” around it raises questions about crisis management and strategic planning in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU). “Disengagement from a hostile region, without a clear public briefing or accountability sends a troubling message of carelessness and disregard for the sacrifices made by our soldiers,” the statement has him saying.

An opposite view was offered by JSCD co-chair Malusi Gigaba post the meeting by way of a Parliamentary Communication Services statement.

“The assurance that all measures have been put in place to ensure that the movement and withdrawal of both personnel and equipment will be done safely and securely and the arrival of the two convoys at the transit camp is a testament to the effective planning that has taken place,” it reads in part after earlier stating “two convoys have already reached the transit camp [presumably Chato in Tanzania, named previously as exit staging point for all three participating countries]”. There is no mention of whether the convoys were moving multiple country troops and/or equipment or were separately ferrying Malawian, South African and Tanzanian soldiers and equipment.

“The JSCD,” the Parliamentary statement continues, “emphasised the safety and security of prime mission equipment that will be moved by sea to South Africa. The security of this equipment is critical, especially as private contractors will be used”. The closest sea port to Chato is Dar es Salaam 800 km by road from the Lake Victoria inland port.

The JSCD acknowledged it will receive what is termed “a full exit report” including “the cost associated with the deployment” when the withdrawal is complete. “We are cognisant that some of the details around the mission could not be discussed, as it has the potential to endanger the forces still in the deployment area. But concerning cost, the committee highlighted that when the total breakdown is tabled, the committee takes into consideration the cost-benefit analysis of the deployment,” as per the Parliamentary statement.

Hattingh, in his second statement on the JSCD meeting, uses the word “revelation” with regard to “the DRC calamity may soon be subject to a board of inquiry (BOI)”. In the SANDF BOIs are standard operating procedure (SOP) following accidents and incidents where fatalities, injuries and damage to or loss of equipment is suffered. What is not clear is under whose auspices – SADC or the SANDF – the BOI will be established and operate and even if it will materialise, given Hattingh is attributed as saying it may happen soon.

On the lack of answers to questions he has it the SANDF “could provide no definitive answer as to how much weaponry and equipment was either lost or damaged” in the regional bloc mission.

“It is high time that the truth of the DRC calamity comes out and that the families of our brave fallen soldiers may know what happened to their loved ones.

“Those who led our soldiers to their peril must be held accountable and brought to book where necessary,” the second Hattingh statement ends.