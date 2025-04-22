Morocco seeking $825 million worth of Stinger missiles

The Kingdom of Morocco has requested the sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles from the United States in a deal that could be worth $825 million.

The US State Department said on 15 April it had approved the possible foreign military sale, with the Defence Security Cooperation Agency also notifying Congress.

Morocco requested up to 600 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles as well as contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services.

“The proposed sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats. Morocco intends to use these defence articles and services to modernise its armed forces and expand its existing army short range air defence options. This will contribute to the Moroccan Army’s goals of updating capability and further enhancing interoperability with the US and other allies,” the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said.

The principal contractors will be RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

The FIM-92K Stinger Block I is an advanced variant of the Stinger family of surface-to-air missiles, primarily designed for short-range air defence. Unlike earlier Stinger models, which were primarily man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS), the FIM-92K is typically integrated into self-propelled ground-based air-defence systems (GBADS).

The missile is designed for all-aspect targeting, allowing it to engage threats from any direction, increasing its lethality against fast-moving aerial targets. A defining feature of the FIM-92K is its datalink capability, which enables lock-on after launch. This allows the missile to be fired before acquiring a target, extending its effective engagement envelope, especially against low-signature or evasive targets such as small unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

The FIM-92K incorporates a proximity fuze, significantly improving its effectiveness against small, agile, or unmanned aerial targets by detonating the warhead when near the target, rather than requiring a direct hit.

The Moroccan military’s surface-to-air missile defences are believed to presently comprise of ASTER 15, Aspide, M48 Chaparral, MIM-23 Hawk, SA-7, and Crotale systems.