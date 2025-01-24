MONUSCO peacekeepers step in to help FARDC and SAMIDRC against M23 advance on Goma

With M23 rebels attacking the town of Sake and threatening Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, United Nations peacekeepers have stepped in to defend the city of two million people.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in a statement on 24 January said it continues to support the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in their efforts to halt the advance of the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) in North Kivu Province.

“Over the past 48 hours, MONUSCO heavy artillery has conducted fire missions against M23 positions in Sake and repositioned its forces in strategic locations to reinforce defensive positions in and around Goma. The Mission also conducted joint day and night patrols with the FARDC and supported the deployment of heavy artillery and attack helicopters of the Congolese forces, destroying M23 equipment,” the statement said.

“This initiative aims to secure vital areas and protect civilians against the advance of the armed group. MONUSCO’s Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) were also actively engaged in intense fighting, demonstrating resilience and professionalism. During these clashes in Saké, five peacekeepers were injured this Friday, while four others sustained minor injuries yesterday (Thursday). The nine injured peacekeepers are currently receiving medical care.”

MONUSCO added that in collaboration with the FARDC, MONUSCO continues to maintain defensive positions in North Kivu as part of Operation Springbok 3, in order to limit the movements of the M23 rebels and protect civilians and essential infrastructure in the province.

“MONUSCO also supports the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) by providing medical care and logistical support, in line with Resolution 2746 (2024). MONUSCO reiterates the Secretary-General’s call on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive and withdraw from all occupied areas, in line with the ceasefire agreement of 31 July 2024. The Mission further urges the parties to quickly resume a frank dialogue in order to find a lasting and definitive solution to the conflict, which has resulted in massive displacement, urgent humanitarian needs and human suffering.”

Meanwhile, the United States, United Kingdom, and France urged their citizens to leave Goma as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels continue their advance. The Belgian government has strongly advised against travel to large parts of North Kivu.

More than 400 000 people have this year fled from M23 advances on Goma, the UN reports. As they moved towards Goma, the M23 captured the towns of Masisi and Minova. More than 200 civilians have been killed in areas captured by the M23, local leaders said on Thursday.

DRC president Felix Tshisekedi cut his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos short to return to Kinshasa on Thursday for urgent security consultations.

It has been reported that Goma is without water, electricity, and internet. Several key access roads are already blocked, which is raising fears of shortages of food and essential supplies. M23 rebels took Goma in 2012 but withdrew after a deal was brokered.

On Thursday, M23 rebels captured Sake – less than 30 km from Goma, but the Congolese army said it had repelled the attack on Sake. FARDC Mi-24 helicopters were seen firing rockets towards the frontline on Thursday. MONUSCO armoured vehicles and SAMIDRC equipment was also seen heading towards Sake, including vehicles and artillery from the South African National Defence Force.

“We are deeply alarmed at the heightened risk of an attack by the M23 armed group on Goma, the capital of North Kivu, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo…Any such attack on Goma risks catastrophic impacts on hundreds of thousands of civilians, putting them at heightened exposure to human rights violations and abuses,” said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Friday.

Since MONUSCO withdrew from South Kivu in June 2024, peacekeepers have defended key positions in North Kivu, including Goma and Sake, where clashes between the M23, the Congolese Armed Forces and many other armed groups have continued.

The UN Secretary-General on Thursday expressed alarm over a renewed offensive by M23 rebels in eastern DRC and the “devastating toll” on civilians.

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, António Guterres noted the Rwandan-backed rebels’ reported seizure of Sake, in South Kivu, “which increases the threat” to the regional capital Goma – all of which is “heightening the threat of a regional war”. Rwanda denies any direct involvement with M23 fighters.

UN experts say Rwanda has between 3 000 and 4 000 troops operating alongside the M23 in the eastern DRC.

“The Secretary-General calls on the M23 to immediately cease its offensive, withdraw from all occupied areas and abide by the 31 July 2024 ceasefire agreement,” the UN chief’s statement continued.

In a statement on 24 January, the M23 movement appealed to SAMIDRC and MONUSCO from intervening “in the war imposed upon us by the forces of the coalition of the Kinshasha regime.”

“The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) fully acknowledges the intolerable suffering endured by the people of Goma. We have heard their call for liberation and peace. Consequently, we urge the Congolese population to remain calm and prepare to welcome AFC/M23, which is resolutely committed to bringing peace and stability to the region. We are advancing to liberate our compatriots in Goma and to restore security and dignity to the Congolese people,” the statement concluded.