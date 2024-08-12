MNJTF making inroads into Boko Haram

Last week’s joint steering committee of the Lake Chad basin-based Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) heard the force’s Operation Lake Sanity 2 in recent weeks recorded 263 arrests of Boko Haram terrorists as well as “neutralising” a further eight and recovering arms and ammunition.

The force, comprising troops and equipment from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, is mandated to create a safe and secure environment in “areas affected by the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups” in the greater Lake Chad region.

In addition to the MNJTF troop contributing countries (TCCs) the two-day N’Djamena meeting was attended by representatives from the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

On Operation Lake Sanity 2, the meeting noted it further “degraded” Boko Haram and the MNJTF would continue receiving support from the continental body as well as a financial contribution from the European Union (EU). The European bloc contribution, an AU statement has it, enhanced MNTJF operations.

Colonel Bedda Tumushabe, a strategic support cell officer at AU Headquarters, highlighted recent MNJTF successes in Operation Lake Sanity 2. These included the mass surrender of insurgents and rescue of “numerous individuals across the region”. He told the meeting the breakthroughs significantly motivated continued support from international partners and expressed optimism about the eventual eradication of terrorist threats from the Lake Chad Basin.

Replying, MNJTF Force Commander Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali acknowledged the additional backing was crucial to operational success. He further emphasised the need for sustained commitment from all troop contributing countries to “fully realise” the MNJTF mandate.