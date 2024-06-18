Malawians learn motorcycle handling at SA Military Police School

South African military police seeking proficiency in handling an essential tool of their work – the motorcycle – were joined by colleagues from Malawi for both basic and advanced riding courses at the Military Police (MP) School in Thaba Tshwane.

Eleven of the 19 enrolled for both courses were Malawians from that country’s enforcers of military law. By way of support to the Malawian contingent, Colonel Frans Makwela, MP School Officer Commanding, drew the attention of those on the courses to the South African Constitution.

It is, according to him as reported by Major S Bapela, SA Military Police Division, Corporate Communication, “a direct and immediate responsibility, an international obligation” as per objectives of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) including “the exchange of training with other defence forces”.

“Hence the learners from Malawi Military Police.”

The courses, totalling 10 weeks, saw those attending complete a basic motorcycle course ahead of an advanced programme. The courses are designed to impart “the necessary knowledge, skills and good attitude to obtain motorcycle licence from 250 to 500cc”.

All 19 are now qualified to escort VVIPs, VIPs and take part in ceremonial events and functions such as the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Honours were equally shared by Malawians and South Africans at the end of course presentation. Malawi MPs Lance Corporal J Atibu and Sergeant R Banda were named best advanced and best overall basic riders with Corporal LT Lephale (overall best advanced rider) and Corporal CL Mahlare (best basic rider) the top South Africans on course.