M23 and “its supporters” slammed by the African Union

Events in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where rebel group M23 (Mouvement du 23 Mars) is engaged in ongoing encounters with peacekeepers and FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) have drawn condemnation from the African Union (AU) and the MONUSCO second in charge.

Post an emergency ministerial meeting yesterday (28 January) the continental body’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) said in a communique it is gravely concerned over “the offensive launched by the M23 and its supporters” which left a trail of death and casualties.

The offensive “worsened an already fragile security and humanitarian situation in eastern DRC” with the activities of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) earning a warning that “those concerned will be held accountable”.

The continental bloc demands the M23, ADF and FDLR and other armed and terrorist groups operating in the eastern DRC “immediately and unconditionally cease their attacks and permanently disband and lay down their arms”. It further wants an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of M23 from Minova, Sake, Goma, and other occupied areas in line with the of the November 2022 mini-summit.

Speaking at the second United Nations Security Council (UNSC) DRC emergency meeting in a three-day period, Vivian van de Perre, MONUSCO Deputy Head, said urgent and co-ordinated international action was needed to stop the fighting between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and Congolese forces – as they battle for control of the city of Goma.

She said the recent clashes led to “massive displacement” with over 178 000 people fleeing Kalehe territory after the M23 took control of Minova.

More than 34 000 of those on the run sought refuge in already overcrowded IDP sites in and around Goma, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and overwhelming the city’s infrastructure according to her.

An M23 heavy direct and indirect fire attack on Goma resulted in “numerous civilian casualties, further displacement and significant trauma among the population”.

The MONUSCO Uruguayan battalion (URUBATT) took in about 1 200 Congolese soldiers and over a thousand civilians, “placing immense pressure on resources”.

MONUSCO bases and compounds are also not safe with mortar on target along with “numerous bullets” in the past three days.

Casualty evacuation efforts remain a significant challenge with peacekeepers injured during fighting in Sake. Despite the closure of Goma airport, MONUSCO continues to facilitate medical evacuations with the help of SAMIDRC – the Southern African Development Community mission in DRC, she told the UNSC.

“We continue to do our utmost to ensure timely evacuation of injured peacekeepers and other casualties to our level 3 hospital in Goma despite continued challenges.”

Van de Perre called for humanitarian corridors to be set up between Goma, Minova and Bukavu as well as the reopening of “critical” airports and border point.