Langley’s Africom East Africa trip highlights resilience, commitment amid ongoing terrorism threats

US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command (Africom), recently visited Somalia, which he described as reinforcing the United States’ enduring commitment to combating terrorism in East Africa.

From 9 to 11 September Langley led a delegation of senior military officials, including US Air Force Major General Claude Tudor and US Army Brigadier General Rose Keravuori. He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Somalia during the trip, emphasising Africom’s sustained focus on combating terrorism in the region despite significant challenges. During his visit, Langley met with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss ongoing efforts against the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab.

According to Africom’s Public Affairs Office, Langley said, “Our discussions with Somali partners emphasised the importance of supporting the Federal Government of Somalia’s focus on counterterrorism and capacity building. Together, we are committed to ensuring timely delivery of stabilisation assistance and supporting Somalia’s efforts to meet critical security benchmarks.”

“I know that sitting down with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, his fight and campaign against al-Shabaab is going to continue; building up at the same time and doing force generation and building up the Somali National Army is understood. It’s like flying a plane while still building it. He understands that, but he’s very, very optimistic that we’re going to be successful, and I think also is going to be the new construct that’s going to help them get there,” said Langley.

Langley also had the opportunity to meet with General Muhyadin to be apprised and briefed on his operational design and where he is in his campaign in the south, in the Jubaland and even across the central region, he told journalists in a teleconference briefing.

Langley’s visit comes at a critical time as Africom continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Somalia’s fight against terrorism, even as challenges persist. Langley stressed that Africom’s focus remains on assisting Somalia to build its own defence capacity, ensuring that Somali forces take the lead in their nation’s security while receiving vital US support when needed.

The importance of his trip is highlighted by data from the Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Centre’s (GTTAC)’s Record of Incidents Database (GRID), which shows that terrorist activity in Somalia has fluctuated over the last six years. The high number of incidents in 2018 — 2 087 in total — has since shown a gradual decrease, with 1 063 incidents reported more recently. This downward trend indicates that progress is being made, but the enduring nature of the threat — particularly from groups like al-Shabaab — demonstrates the challenges that Africom and its Somali partners continue to face.

The GRID data clearly illustrates that while the situation in Somalia has improved in some respects, the security environment remains fragile. Terrorist activity, though reduced, still represents a formidable challenge, requiring constant vigilance and support from the international community.

Langley explained that be it North, Southern, East, or West Africa, Africom’s consistent approach involves collaboration through the 3D process of development, defence, and diplomacy. Langley reiterated that US Africom’s efforts align with the National Security Strategy of the United States, as outlined by the President Biden, and rely on partnerships with African countries to meet shared national interests.

He talked about his travels to other countries. During his recent visits to Libya, the Maghreb region, and Kenya, Langley engaged with local leaders to strengthen partnerships and reinforce Africom’s support in areas of security and development. The visits aimed to enhance cooperation and address region-specific challenges, particularly those involving terrorist groups and regional instability, as part of a broader effort to advance shared security objectives across Africa.

