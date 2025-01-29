Lamola urges Rwandan forces to withdraw from DRC

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has urged Rwanda to stop its support for the M23 group and to withdraw its forces from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“The unauthorised presence of the Rwanda Defence Forces in eastern DRC violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC,” the Minister said at the 1257th Meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) on Tuesday.

Several soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the DRC were killed by the M23 rebel group in recent days following intense fighting, including 13 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Deadly clashes have erupted in eastern DRC following Kinshasa’s withdrawal of its diplomats from Kigali, as rebels backed by Rwanda advance toward the key city of Goma, which is rich in minerals.

The soldiers of the SANDF are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

They have been deployed to support Africa’s second-largest country in its efforts to restore peace, security, and stability.

Meanwhile, Lamola has described the current security situation in the eastern DRC as “utterly appalling and unacceptable”.

“South Africa strongly condemns the recent activities of the M23 rebel group in North Kivu province, which has now affected Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, and surrounding areas.

“We would also like to condemn Rwanda for its support of the M23 as clearly proven by various United Nations reports of experts.”

He urged the Congolese and Rwandan governments to resuscitate talks in the context of the Luanda Peace Process, facilitated by Angolan President João Lourenço.

“In the meantime, we demand that M23 must immediately seize all its armed activities and withdraw from all territories that they occupy to prevent further loss of lives.

“We would like to reiterate that military action is not the only solution in Congo. Therefore, there must be a political dialogue that would address all concerns of the parties in conflict.

“It is evident that the current conflict in the eastern DRC will not stop without the concerns of both the DRC and Rwanda being addressed through mediation and negotiations,” Lamola said.

As the standing decision-making organ of the AU for prevention and management, Lamola believes that the PSC must redouble its efforts to stop the carnage and the worsening humanitarian situation.

“Therefore, there must be practical efforts that should be urgently undertaken by the PSC to resolve the current situation.”

The Minister stated that South Africa is making every effort to promote much-needed peace and stability in the eastern DRC.

According to Lamola, this is being achieved through the deployment of peacekeepers, as part of both the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the SAMIDRC.

“The unfortunate deaths of 13 of our patriots paid an ultimate sacrifice in our efforts to silence the guns in the eastern DRC to bring about peace and stability that the Congolese people have been yearning for over three decades.”

He also requested additional support from the AU by allocating funds to the SAMIDRC, through the Crisis Reserve Fund of the Peace Fund.

“Currently, this mission requires urgent financial and material support to overcome the current situation in the DRC.

“We also wish to call upon the United Nations to provide more support to SAMIDRC in line with Resolutions 2719 and 2717.”

He believes that more efforts are needed to ’Silence the Guns’ in Africa.

“To achieve this noble goal, Africa must show zero tolerance to current and emerging conflicts and redouble efforts to resolve them.

“We also need to take decisive action for those who are fueling these deadly conflicts. South Africa remains fully committed to its peacekeeping responsibilities under the auspices of MONUSCO and SAMIDRC.

“Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region but urgently need support from our partners, especially this august body.”