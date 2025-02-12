Lamola dismisses proposal to withdraw SA troops from the DRC

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has dismissed the proposal to withdraw South African soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stating that this action would be worse than surrender.

On Monday 10 February, Lamola addressed Parliament during an urgent debate regarding the deployment of South African troops to the DRC.

This special session was called following the deaths of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the eastern part of the DRC.

“Abrupt withdrawal as called upon by some in the House is not even a tactical retreat, it is even worse than a surrender as with the number [of] armed groups in the area, there lies ambush,” he said.

Lamola stated that the South African government welcomes comments of the leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East Africa Community (EAC), who called for a ceasefire and dialogue in the DRC over the weekend.

This follows a SADC – EAC Heads of State and Government Summit on the security situation in the eastern DRC, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa also took part.

The Minister believes that the recent summit of SADC and the EAC has clarified the way forward regarding the conflict in the eastern DRC.

“Recognising that a peaceful Africa is crucial for the economic and social development of the continent, we participated in a lot of peace missions in the continent, in Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, South Sudan, and so on to silence the guns in line with vision 2063.

“Our 2001 peace efforts with the Sun City talks led to a new constitutional order and almost two decades of peace in the DRC. We have been involved in State-building and peace-building efforts,” he told Members of Parliament (MPs).

The SANDF soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa’s second-largest country. South Africa also has troops serving with the United Nations mission in the DRC (Monusco).

According to Lamola, the DRC is more peaceful now than before, and the conflict is in an isolated region.

“To suggest that we should not resolve conflicts in Africa, regardless of their origin, is simplistic and profoundly naïve. Such a stance reflects a disturbing ignorance of the complexities and implications of neglecting these critical situations.

“A failure to act is not merely a passive choice; it actively undermines our peace and security and economic prosperity as no country is an island. Our nation will not be at peace if our regional community suffers in turmoil. We are also one of the leading countries in the continent in receiving refugees fleeing conflict zones.”

He emphasised the importance of South Africa’s role in maintaining peace and economic stability, not only for its benefit but also for the prosperity of neighbouring countries on the continent.

The Minister also took time to honour the country’s fallen heroes, as well as members of the Malawian, Tanzanian, and the Uruguayan defence forces.

“It is not a tragedy that has only befallen our defence force, it has befallen both the United Nations mission and the SADC mission,” he added.

M23 hits back at Lamola

M23 rebels and the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) in a statement on 11 February welcomed the recent EAC/SADC summit and “fully agrees that only dialogue and political solutions can resolve the multifaceted crisis in our country. In this spirit, the AFC/M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire on 4 February, to create a conducive environment for dialogue,” and to address root causes of the conflict.

“The AFC/M23 has engaged in broad consultations with like-minded political and social forces to steer the expected dialogue toward meaningful governance reforms. However, the AFC/M23 is surprised by the statements made on 10 February 2025 by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa. The Minister attempted to mislead both local and international audiences regarding the situation in Goma. Goma was not taken over by 150 armed groups.

“Rather, Goma and its surrounding areas have been liberated and secured by the AFC/M23. The implementation of the Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions concerning Goma must be discussed and agreed upon with the AFC/M23. At present, technical issues (including unexploded ordnance and damage to the runway) are preventing the reopening of Goma International Airport. However, road and lake transportation remain operational. The SAMIDRC forces are therefore requested to use the available routes for their withdrawal,” the statement said.

It added that the Kinshasa regime’s insistence on a military approach is only prolonging the crisis. “We expect Burundi and SADC member states to contribute to peace in the DRC by ensuring the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of SAMIDRC and BNDF [Burund National Defence Force] forces. We call upon these countries to honour and uphold the spirit of Dar es Salaam.”

Troop reinforcement

South Africa has sent additional troops to the DRC region, with multiple chartered flights being recorded taking off from Pretoria over the last week. It is not clear how they will assist trapped soldiers from being released from M23-controlled areas in Sake and Goma.

African Defence Review Director Darren Olivier said an abrupt withdrawal of South African troops would be extremely damaging, “but what alternative option does SA realistically have? Its troops are effectively held hostage by M23 and Rwanda, they’re no longer in the fight and an intervention to take back Sake and Goma to rescue them isn’t feasible.”

“The picture changes if there’s sufficient international pressure to force M23 out of Goma and Sake, allowing for a reopening of the airport and a reset and repositioning of sorts. But we’ve seen no sign of that happening at either the UNSC meeting or the SADC-EAC summit. Without international support for a fresh intervention or at least a negotiated removal or M23 from Goma and the surrounding area, SAMIDRC is over. Negotiating the best possible withdrawal makes sense. But SA should not withdraw the ~1200 troops it has in the DRC with Monusco,” Olivier stated.

“There is no benevolence in illegally taking over and occupying cities, attacking and surrounding the multinational peace enforcement missions there, and then holding them hostage without providing clear, guaranteed, and safe means for them to leave with their equipment,” Olivier said in reference to the SANDF and SAMIDRC troops trapped in Goma and Sake.

Fallen soldiers due home on Thursday

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has meanwhile confirmed that the return of the remains of the 14 fallen SANDF troops is currently delayed due to medical processing in Uganda.

The Minister stated that the soldiers are now expected to return to South Africa by Thursday, following the necessary procedures.

“I must say, from the latest reports, yes, indeed, the delay is disheartening,” she told Parliament. “From the reports we are receiving, they are still in Uganda, undergoing all the medical processes, and we also are pressing very hard to get our deceased.”

The Minister announced that the soldiers would be laid to rest with full military honours.

The SANDF on Tuesday confirmed that the mortal remains handing over and memorial ceremony will take place at Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (formerly Air Force Base Swartkop) on Thursday 13 February.