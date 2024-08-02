Joint military exercise between China, Mozambique and Tanzania underway

The Chinese, Mozambican and Tanzanian militaries are currently holding the Peace Unity 2024 joint exercise in Tanzania, focussing on counter-terror military operations.

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, said the exercise will be carried out on land and at sea and aims to enhance the participating troops’ capabilities in joint counter-terrorism operations, and deepen military mutual trust and practical cooperation.

Chinese troops had arrived in Tanzania by 27 July, allowing the opening ceremony to officially kick off the exercise on 29 July at the Comprehensive Training Centre (CTC) in Mapinga near Dar es Salaam. Sea drills will conclude on 5 August and land drills on the 11th.

The Chinese forces in the Peace Unity 2024 exercise consist of two groups: ground units sent by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Central Theatre Command and a naval flotilla sent by the PLA Southern Theatre Command.

Ground units consist of troops from the 82nd Group Army, an information and communication regiment, and a military hospital. The troops specialise in assault, reconnaissance, intelligence, special operations, information support and logistics. They bring with them armoured vehicles, self-propelled guns and other heavy equipment.

According to CCTV, PLA forces arrived in Tanzania by sea and air, with the PLA Navy sending two Type 071 landing ships, the Wuzhishan and Qilianshan, and a Type 052D guided missile destroyer, the Hefei, and the PLA Air Force sending Y-20 strategic transport aircraft. It is believed that this marked the first use of the new Y-20 transport aircraft to bring troops and equipment to East Africa.

Gao Jian, part of the PLA contingent, said, “with a high morale, strong military performance, and coordinated joint operations, we will work shoulder to shoulder with the Tanzanian military. We will fully demonstrate Chinese military’s resolution and capability in safeguarding regional stability and security.”

Sea drills are to include port defence, counter-terrorism tactics, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), anti-piracy, and joint maritime patrols. During the exercise, the flotilla will also organise cultural exchanges, deck receptions, and vessel open days.

“We anticipate that these exercises will strengthen our military capabilities and foster closer ties with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” said Commander of the Tanzania Navy, Ameir Ramadhan Hassan.

“Our cooperation has expanded from military training to equipment sharing. The three naval ship missions in Tanzania are a testament to it. We will always work together as we set out new heights,” said Chinese defence attache to Tanzania Wang Haijun.

The exercise coincides with 60th anniversary celebrations of bilateral relations between China and Tanzania and a visit by the PLAN Peace Ark hospital ship. Under Mission Harmony 2024, the vessel is providing humanitarian medical services to a number of countries.

During Peace Ark’s stay in Seychelles, the ship’s staff treated nearly 1 200 people a day. While anchored in Tanzania for a week from 16 July, a baby weighing 3 kg was born on the ship, being the first “peace baby” for this year’s mission. Some 8 000 Tanzanian patients were treated. The vessel is now heading to Madagascar.

Apart from providing free diagnoses and treatment to local people, the hospital ship also sent medical teams to local hospitals, communities and schools to provide medical services, and conduct academic exchanges and cultural activities.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, said, “The Peace Ark has so far visited 46 countries and regions, providing medical services to over 290 000 people, explicitly demonstrating China’s foreign policy in promoting peace and economic development. Tanzania occupies a very special place in the mission history of the Peace Ark. It is one of the five countries visited by the Peace Ark in its inaugural mission in 2010 after its commission in 2008. This is the third visit of the Peace Ark to Tanzania.”

Peace Unity 2024 marks the fourth joint military exercise between Tanzania and China, after exercises in 2014, 2019/20, and September 2023 when the two countries held the Transcend 2023 Marine Corps joint training exercise in Dar es Salaam.

Regarding Mozambique, in 2016, China and Mozambique signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Co-operation Agreement, aimed at strengthening contacts between the two countries’ army, police and intelligence services. China also agreed to strengthen Mozambique’s defence capacity.