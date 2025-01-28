Interpol operation nabs 37 terror suspects in eight African countries

Suspected members of ISIS and Al Shabaab were amongst those detained by Interpol and Afripol in a joint operation in eight East African countries. Small arms and heavy weapons were also recovered.

In a statement, Interpol said 37 terror suspects were arrested during the November-December 2024 operation aimed at identifying and arresting suspects with links to terrorism, and strengthening key border controls.

In Kenya, police arrested 17 people including two suspected ISIS members, several foreign terrorist fighters and others involved in terrorism financing, radicalization and propaganda.

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo arrested four alleged members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and two associates. Forces also seized and destroyed a missile and anti-tank device abandoned by suspected terrorists.

In Somalia, authorities arrested three people, including a suspected bomb maker for an Amniyaat unit of Al-Shabaab who had been planting Improvised Explosive Devices, targeting law enforcement and the military. Another of the detained suspects was an Al Shabaab operative who is believed to have attacked several police checkpoints with hand grenades.

Law enforcement in Tanzania arrested an alleged member of ISIS Mozambique, as well as a Ugandan national who was attempting to join a terrorist group in Mozambique as a foreign terrorist fighter.

Interpol explained that prior to the operation, each participating country prepared an operational plan, gathering intelligence on terror-related targets, including individuals and their known locations. “Interpol and Afripol consolidated and analysed this information and shared it with all participating countries, facilitating a significant exchange of criminal intelligence,” Interpol said. During the tactical phase of the operation each country carried out strategic investigations and raids.

“East Africa’s complex landscape, marked by political instability, porous borders, and socioeconomic challenges, continues to provide an environment conducive to terrorist activity,” said Cyril Gout, Interpol’s Acting Executive Director of Police Services. “As these groups seek to expand their reach beyond traditional areas of operation, it is essential that law enforcement agencies work together to stay ahead of these evolving threats. These positive results demonstrate the power of international collaboration in the fight against terrorism.”

“Tackling terrorism and organized crime demands a unified and forward-thinking strategy that addresses both immediate risks and the deeper vulnerabilities that enable them. This operation highlights the critical role of international cooperation and the exchange of intelligence in disrupting criminal networks and curbing their reach,” said Ambassador Jalel Chelba, Acting Executive Director of Afripol. “

To bolster border security, frontline officers at land, air and port border points were trained and equipped with Interpol Mobile Devices (IMDs), giving them real-time access to Interpol’s databases. These contain personal and criminal history information in addition to details of around 135 000 foreign terrorist fighters, as well as millions of records of lost and stolen travel documents, which are a key asset for terrorist mobility.

Over the course of the five-day border security operation, more than 88 000 checks were made against Interpol databases, resulting in the detection of 15 individuals subject to Interpol Notices and Diffusions related to crimes such as fraud, rape, murder, armed robbery, money laundering and crimes against children. Overall, the reinforced border controls led to 32 arrests for a broad range of crimes.

Participating countries in the joint operation were the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Kenya, Mozambique, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.