Interpol operation clamps down on illegal mining in West Africa

An Interpol-led operation targeting illegal mining in Burkina Faso, the Gambia, Guinea and Senegal has led to the arrest of 200 people and seized chemicals, explosives, drugs and pain relief medication used by illegal miners.

Operation Sanu (July–October 2024) brought together experts from Interpol and national law enforcement agencies to combat illegal mining and associated crimes, with hundreds of officers deployed to identify criminal routes and modus operandi in remote and isolated areas of the four countries, Interpol said in a statement.

The cross-border collaboration led to the seizure of significant amounts of chemicals and equipment used in illegal mining: 150 kgs of cyanide, 325 kgs of active charcoal, 14 cylinders of mercury with an estimated value of over $100 000, 20 litres of nitrite acid, and two 57-litre containers of sulfuric acid. 10 kilogrammes of cocaine and almost 7 000 explosive devices were also seized.

Underlining the human cost of illegal mining, the operations team also seized large quantities of opioid pain relief tablets, commonly used by miners in the region to alleviate the pain caused by the use of chemicals such as mercury and cyanide in illicit small-scale gold mining. These chemicals can have serious toxic effects on the human nervous system, Interpol cautioned.

“The operation also gave Interpol and the law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved new insights into the wider damage caused by illegal mining in the region – from deforestation to landslides and the deviation of river flows leading to drought or flooding – as well as its impact on economies and communities in the region,” a statement said.

“Transnational criminal networks exploit mineral resources around the world, harming the environment, hurting national economies, weakening fragile communities, and endangering public health and safety. The operation’s success highlights the effectiveness of law enforcement when they join forces to tackle these threats,” said Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza.

A first in the fight against illegal sand mining

Although the central focus of the operation was illegal gold mining, it also targeted illegal sand mining in the Gambia, with raids in several locations in the Kombo and south coastal belt region, leading to seven arrests and the seizure of mining equipment and trucks loaded with sand and gravel. The operation was a first for this type of action in the Gambia and was also an opportunity for the authorities to gain a clearer understanding of how this illegal extraction and trade is organized, Interpol said, adding that illegal sand mining has recorded unprecedented levels in recent years and is a major threat to the environment and to the livelihoods and living conditions of local communities.

Operation Sanu is part of a pilot project designed to support law enforcement agencies in their efforts to tackle the complex and multifaceted issues arising from illegal mining activities in Western and Central Africa. It was carried out by Interpol’s Environmental Security Programme with funding by the United Kingdom’s Home Office.