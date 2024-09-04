Inaugural Egypt International Airshow in full swing

Egypt’s first international air show is underway at Alamein International Airport, El Dabaa, west of Alexandria with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi present for Tuesday’s opening.

Reports from the North African country have it more than 300 aviation and aerospace companies from nearly 100 countries are exhibiting and participating in the Egypt International Airshow which ends tomorrow (Thursday, 5 September).

The event, billed as the largest in Africa and the Middle East (the region is commonly referred to as MENA –Middle East and North Africa), aims to advance industrialisation, digitalisation, and globalisation in the defence, space and commercial aviation sectors.

The Egyptian Air Force Silver Stars aerobatic display team in K-8E Karakorum jet trainer aircraft opened the air show, with a solo display by a Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Saudi Arabia’s Eurofighter Typhoon, China’s Y-20 and UAE (United Arab Emirates) Mirage 2000 aircraft also flew solo displays. Aerobatic display teams the Saudi Hawks (BAE Hawk Mk 65A) and the Indian Air Force helicopter team Sarang flying HAL Dhruv rotorcraft added to the show’s international flavour.

The Y-20 transport aircraft display is its first for an international aviation exhibition outside China. It was accompanied by China’s J-10 jet display team.

Ahead of the air show Sisi attended a screening of a documentary on the history of aviation in Egypt before going on to inspect exhibits and pavilions including the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI). He was thoroughly briefed on AOI involvement in aviation by chairman Mokhtar Abdel-Latif.

“This is a landmark event for Egypt and the region,” Al-Sisi said during the inauguration. “This airshow signifies our commitment to advancing technology and innovation in the aviation sector and propelling our nation toward a brighter future.”

The international air show and exhibition is anticipated to see what are termed “significant agreements” between Egypt by way of AOI and major aerospace companies including Safran of France. The AOI-affiliated engine factory overhauls engines for 16 different aircraft models and has been accredited by Safran as the only international centre approved and licensed globally by the company to perform overhaul, maintenance, repair and manufacture spare parts for the LARZAC engine installed on the Alpha Jet.

The factory has also been approved to be an international centre for overhauling the M1E1 tank engine, in cooperation with Dassault Aviation. The AOI owns two helicopter overhaul centres and provides maintenance on the K-8E jet.

On the sidelines of the International Airshow, Egypt’s Ministry of Military Production presented two armoured vehicles, the ST100 and ST500 manufactured locally for the Egyptian military. They were developed in South Africa in 2016 by SAKSA Technologies. According to the ministry, the vehicles are produced in Egypt with 50% local components.

On the first day of the exhibition, Egypt’s Arab Organization for Industrialization signed an agreement with China’s ELINC to produce advanced defence systems. Additionally, a cooperation agreement was signed with US Honeywell to certify the organisation’s engine factory as an approved maintenance centre for aircraft engines.

Multiple Egyptian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being displayed, including the June 30, Ahmose, and October 6 models. The latter is making its debut, fully armed with guided missiles and aerial bombs.

Another highlight was the appearance of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Hurjet light attack aircraft, which flew on the first day of the air show. In addition to the Hurjet, TAI displayed its indigenous combat aircraft KAAN, the T129 ATAK helicopter and the unmanned aerial vehicle Aksungur.

The air show comes after Egypt began hosting the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) in late 2021. Brigadier General Dr Hisham Al-Halabi, an advisor at the Egyptian Military Academy, pointed to Egypt’s previous hosting of several editions of the International Defence Exhibition (EDEX), stressing that these events “reflect the country’s growing capacity to host specialized international exhibitions.”

Egypt has held three editions of EDEX, with the most recent taking place in December 2023.