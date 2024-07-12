IMB notes increasing violence against seafarers

A decrease – no matter how slight – in piracy incidents should not see any lowering of vigilance levels by merchant shipping. This warning comes from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), which notes Somali piracy “still poses a threat” while warning of “increasing violence” against seafarers.

The IMB mid-year report, released this week, states that 60 incidents of piracy and armed robbery were recorded in the first six months of 2024. This is five less than for the corresponding period last year.

“While we are reassured to see a fall in the number of overall reported acts of piracy, the concerning rise in incidents of a violent nature underscores the need for continued vigilance from the international community to ensure the safety of all seafarers — especially at this time of heightened uncertainty for maritime transport,” is how ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Secretary General John Denton AO (Officer of the Order of Australia) reacted to the half-year statistics. The IMB is a specialised division of the ICC based in London.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 60 incidents reported saw 46 vessels boarded, eight attempted attacks, four hijackings and two where shots were fired. Perpetrators managed to board 85% of targeted vessels.

Violence towards crew continues, with 85 taken hostage compared to 36 in the same period last year, 11 kidnapped and two threatened. Guns and knives were reported in 34 of the 59 incidents, a worrying increase from the same period last year, according to IMB Director Michael Howlett. He echoed Denton saying the decline in reported incidents was “welcomed”, pointing to sustained and continued regional maritime co-operation as essential to safeguard seafarers, global shipping and trade.

There is no room for complacency

The first six months of 2024 saw eight incidents of Somali piracy, including three hijackings reported. The IMB mid-year statement has it this “demonstrates the continued capability and capacity of Somali pirates up to a thousand nautical miles off the country’s coast”.

Africa’s other piracy hotspot – the Gulf of Guinea on the western side of the continent – reported four less piracy incidents than the 14 in the first half of last year. Concerning is the threat to crew safety with 11 crew members kidnapped in the continent’s west coast body of water – the only kidnapping reported worldwide – as well as 21 other ships’ crew taken hostage in a single incident.

The Singapore Straits, internationally a piracy hotspot along with the Indonesian archipelago, reported 13 incidents – down from 20, with IMB noting it is aware of incidents not being reported. “Targeting and boarding of large vessels transiting these waters remains worrying,” according to the IMB statement.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Indonesian body of water and adjoining Bangladeshi waters reported 12 incidents, the highest since the area first started reporting in 2015 with 15. Two crew members were reported as being taken hostage and one threatened during these incidents. Knives were reported in six incidents and guns in one. This year, six incidents occurred at Dumai anchorage compared to one in the first half of 2023.

Low-level incidents increased in Bangladesh, up from one in the first six months of 2023 to 10 so far this year. This is the highest reported number of incidents in the first half of a year since 2015. All vessels were at anchorage with eight incidents at Chattogram.