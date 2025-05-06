Human trafficking-fuelled fraud ring dismantled in joint Côte d’Ivoire-Ghana operation

Two suspected traffickers have been arrested and 33 people rescued from a criminal network that sequestered victims and forced them into exploitative pyramid schemes. The successful operation was carried out by police in Côte d’Ivoire, following a joint investigation with Ghanaian authorities and support from Interpol.

The case was brought to the attention of police in Ghana by the father of two victims who had been lured through fake job ads online. His daughters had paid nearly $9 000 to travel to Canada for work via a recruiter that used a Canadian phone number, giving the employment offer a sense of legitimacy.

In reality, the victims had been trafficked to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire for the purpose of exploitation where they were held against their will. Under physical and psychological coercion, including threats and abuse, they were forced to perpetuate the scam by enrolling new victims using popular multi-level marketing platforms.

To conceal the exploitation from friends and family, the organizers provided victims with Canadian contact details and prevented them from speaking openly about the situation. Victims were taken to upmarket shops or luxury hotels in Abidjan and made to pose for photos to falsely suggest a life of comfort abroad.

An investigation was launched in Ghana after one victim escaped the captors and returned home, alerting families and giving crucial information to police.

Thanks to a police cooperation agreement between Western African countries that enables free cross-border movement for criminal investigations, the escaped victim returned to Côte d’Ivoire to give vital evidence. As a key witness, the individual was able to provide intelligence for the rescue operation. The relatives of victims still held captive were also assisted with travel to Abidjan to give additional information to local forces.

Throughout the investigation Interpol acted as a coordinator between the two countries, facilitating the organization of raids on two key locations in February 2025. The successful mission, carried out by specialized agencies in Côte d’Ivoire, resulted in two arrests and the release of 33 victims.

The rescued victims, who came from four different countries—Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo—were referred to a local NGO for assistance and care. The main suspect was arrested and handed over to Ghanaian authorities for legal proceedings.

“This success involving Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana is an excellent example of how important police cooperation is when it comes to fighting human trafficking scams,” said Valdecy Urquiza, Interpol Secretary General. “Because of their joint efforts, victims have been saved and those responsible are now facing justice. Interpol will continue supporting our member countries’ work to bring down these criminal networks and put an end to human trafficking in all its forms.”

“Our close cooperation with Interpol and Ghanaian police was pivotal to the achievements of this operation and is a testament to the strength of our regional partnerships,” said Youssouf Kouyate, Director General of the Côte d’Ivoire National Police. “I would like to commend the bravery of the victims who came forward to assist in this investigation and to reaffirm our commitment to pursuing and dismantling the networks that perpetrate these crimes.”

Exploitative pyramid schemes are a growing threat in West and Central Africa, often following similar patterns to the case outlined above. Victims are typically promised employment or educational opportunities abroad and persuaded to pay upfront fees for travel or administration costs.

Once ensnared by human traffickers, their personal documents are confiscated and they are often subjected to a horrific range of abuses, including forced labour, extortion, physical violence or sexual exploitation. To bring in new victims they are regularly forced to target their own friends, family or personal acquaintances, preying on trust to expand the scheme.

Interpol urges the public to be extremely cautious when approached about work or study opportunities, even when introduced by a personal contact. Some of the red flags to look out for include:

Requests for personal information or money – One of the clearest signs of a scam is a request for payment or investment during the application, interview or onboarding process.

Pressure tactics – Scammers may create urgency by setting short deadlines or claiming the offer will go to someone else if you don’t respond quickly.

Too-good-to-be-true offers – Is the offer vague or poorly explained? Did you receive it without a thorough interview? Are the salary or conditions unusually generous? Compare it with similar offers. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Online presence – In the past, a simple online search could often expose a scam through its amateur website or unprofessional communication. Today, many criminal groups set up convincing companies or imitate well-known brands, often with a polished digital presence.