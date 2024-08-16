Home Affairs hopes to deport 95 Libyans ‘swiftly’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn its charges against the 95 Libyan nationals arrested on 26 July at an illegal military training camp in White River.

Sonja Ntuli, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, “reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused,” adding that upon consideration, the decision was made to withdraw the charges against them.

The NPA said that it had “coordinated with its criminal justice partners,” and announced that the 95 Libyans will be in the custody the Department of Home Affairs (DHA). Moreover, the department will facilitate the deportation process of the accused.

