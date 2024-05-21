High piracy risk in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and adjoining waters – maritime security report

The current world maritime hotspot around the Red Sea, northern Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and East Africa saw six incidents at sea reported in one week of April.

By contrast, other hotspots, including the Gulf of Guinea off West Africa and east and south-east Asian waters reported zero for the 25 to 30 April week a global MS/Risk Price Forbes maritime security report has it.

On the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and East Africa – all waters where international naval task forces are operational – the report has it vessels operating in them remain at a high risk of piracy, coupled with a risk of vessel damage due to ongoing conflict in the region.

“The waters of the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Somalia, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean remain a high risk area and heightened vigilance is recommended. As of April, MS Risk assess the risk to all commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea as high,” adding an advisory for Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. This reads: “Tensions in the region remain heightened and further attacks on merchant shipping in the region are highly likely to occur in the coming weeks”.

The advisory and warning are coupled to a United States (US) Maritime Administration March warning recommending vessels turn off automatic identification system (AIS) transponders to reduce the risk of being targeted, especially in areas where the threat from Houthi forces is most significant. The advisory further noted the continued threat of Iran attempting to illegally board and seize commercial vessels in the region, highlighting several incidents last year.

The report continues: “Possible attacks targeting commercial shipping in the region could include deliberate sinkings, damage to vessels or seizure of vessels; hazards to safe navigation in shipping lanes; helicopter attacks; aerial threat and indirect fire risks from drones, missiles, ship and shore launched rocket systems; helicopter borne capture parties; small craft attacks and capture parties; sea drones and sea mines; state boardings and seizures (by Iran or other state actors); non-state actor boarding and capture of vessels (by Houthis and other non-state actors); pirate attacks and hijacking by Somali-based pirates”.