Good logistics essential part of EU training success in Moz

Planned and proper logistic support is essential to the success of the European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM MOZ) as it hones the skills needed by Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) for quick reaction force (QRF) operations.

In the east African country, where EUTM MOZ works from training camps at Dongo, Katembe and Mavalane, the mission’s J4 section is responsible for logistics and what the mission terms “real life support”. This covers supply and maintenance of all needed resources, allowing troops and their trainers to concentrate on training.

J4 comprises two teams – one in Maputo and the other in Chimoio.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The five-strong Maputo team handles co-ordination of air and ground transport, managing accommodation and rations as well as overseeing infrastructure and procurement. The five-strong Maputo team is seen as key to planning and executing logistics for the overall success of the mission.

In Chimoio, 1 170 km from the Mozambican capital, a three-strong team ensures accommodation, food, transport and “general support” are all under control.

An EUTM MOZ statement elaborates on the importance of the mission’s logistic tail.

Apart from a main transport task to ensure troops and supplies reach destinations on time, the J4 section is responsible for vehicle maintenance, managing repairs and preventive maintenance in co-ordination with a rental company.

Its portfolio also includes managing and supervising new facility construction for quick impact projects (QIPs).

All these tasks are fundamental to maintaining soldier morale and operability and will take on added value in September when the mission takes on military assistance mission status.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Transition to this new phase requires meticulous planning and robust logistics to ensure a smooth and effective transfer of responsibilities. Logistics will be key during this period of change, ensuring that all necessary resources are available and that operations continue without interruption,” the statement reads, in part.

It continues: “Logistics is the thankless art that no one remembers when everything goes well, but everyone notices when something goes wrong.”