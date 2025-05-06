Geopolitics and conflict in the DRC to come under the spotlight

Since January 2025, the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has witnessed a sharp escalation in violence, with the M23 rebel group capturing key cities such as Goma and Bukavu by February. These areas, rich in mineral resources, have become flashpoints in a conflict that has triggered a severe humanitarian crisis in the Great Lakes region.

Under increasing international and regional pressure, the DRC government agreed to direct peace talks with M23 in late March. Mediated by Qatar, these negotiations culminated in a ceasefire announced on 23 April, raising hopes for a return to stability in the troubled region.

In response to these developments, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), North West University’s Centre for Geopolitical Security and Strategy, and Afrocentric Governance of Public Affairs are co-hosting a seminar titled Geopolitics and Conflict in the DRC on 7 May 2025. The event will take place at ISS Pretoria and online via Zoom from 12:30 to 16:30 (GMT+2), with simultaneous French-English interpretation available for participants.

The seminar aims to analyse the conflict’s complex dynamics and geopolitical implications, focusing on the interplay between national interests and regional rivalries that continue to challenge peace efforts. Experts will discuss the root causes of the recent escalation and explore viable pathways toward sustainable peace.

Moderated by Ottilia Maunganidze, Head of Special Projects at ISS, the panel features:

Dr. Claude Kabemba, Executive Director of Southern Africa Resource Watch

Dr. Michael S Mugah, Researcher at ISS Nairobi

Brigadier General (rtd) Peter Sereko, an operational expert with experience in SANDF missions

This timely discussion comes amid ongoing concerns about the fragile ceasefire and the broader regional tensions involving neighbouring countries, including Rwanda and Uganda, whose roles remain critical in shaping the conflict’s trajectory.

The seminar will provide a crucial platform for policymakers, researchers, and civil society to engage with the challenges of securing lasting peace in the eastern DRC, a region whose stability is vital for the entire Great Lakes area.

For those interested in the future of peace and security in the DRC, this event promises valuable insights into one of Africa’s most pressing conflicts.

Event information, include registration details, can be found here.