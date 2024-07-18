Famine fears escalate in Sudan, talks ongoing, while violence continues in South Sudan

Hunger and the spectre of famine “stalk” Sudan, particularly the North Darfur capital El Fasher where an estimated 800 000 are trapped without food, water and medical support.

Hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) – which commenced in earnest 16 months ago – have been unofficially christened “the world’s forgotten war”. Fighting started in the wake of disagreement over a proposed transition to civilian rule, following a military coup in 2021 and the 2019 ousting of long-time President Omar Al-Bashir.

Dr Shible Sahbani, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Sudan, said this week heavy fighting between Sudan’s rival militaries made access to El Fasher “completely impossible”, even as the country’s warring parties continue talks in Geneva.

“The Darfurs, Kordofans, Khartoum and Al Jazira states are all but cut off from humanitarian and health assistance due to relentless fighting,” he told journalists in Geneva. “The situation in Darfur is particularly alarming, where in places like El Fasher the wounded cannot get the urgent care they need and children and pregnant and breastfeeding women are weak due to acute hunger.”

Large parts of Sudan are impacted by fighting, after hostilities involving heavy weapons and fighter jets spread from Khartoum to other regions and states including the Darfurs, in the west of the country.

Existing healthcare stockpiles are supplying a few hospitals in El Fasher, but “it’s not enough and not sustainable” the WHO official said, adding the UN aid co-ordination office (OCHA) continued to negotiate to allow relief supplies to be trucked in wherever possible.

Sahbini heard from refugees in neighbouring Chad on an assessment mission last week, the main reason they left Sudan was hunger and famine. He was told “it’s not insecurity, it’s not lack of access to basic services, but because we have nothing to eat”.

Humanitarian access and protection of civilians are among the main points under discussion at UN-led talks between SAF and RSF representatives in Geneva, under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra.

UN Geneva spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci told journalists both delegations were “engaged” and Lamamra and his team had several interactions with each.

“If we don’t get a ceasefire, at least we could get protection of civilians and opening of humanitarian corridors,” according to Sahbani.

No end in sight to South Sudan violence

Meanwhile, violence continues unabated across the border in South Sudan, the world’s newest country, with 240 incidents reported in the January/March period. The incidents, according to the United Nations (UN) mission in the country “impacted” over 900 civilians.

The attacks, reportedly driven by what UNMISS terms “sub-national armed violence involving community-based militias and civil defence groups”, continue, the UN Mission said in its latest quarterly report released this week.

Of the 913 impacted civilians, 468 were killed, 328 injured and 70 abducted, with 47 subjected to conflict related sexual violence. This is a 24% increase compared to 194 violent incidents reported during the same period in 2023.

UNMISS said inter and intra-communal violence by community-based militias and/or civil defence groups remains the primary source of sub-national violence, accounting for 87% of victims – 796 people.

On the positive side, the report showed a 30% decrease in documented abductions compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 (from 100 to 70). Incidents of conflict-related sexual violence decreased from 63 to 47 – a 25% drop.

UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, called for collective action by authorities and communities to resolve longstanding grievances peacefully as South Sudan approaches its first elections, scheduled for December.

“Building a culture of human rights is fundamental to achieving sustainable security, peace, and democracy,” he said.