EU Moz military assistance mission now operational

Ahead of being replaced by a military assistance mission, the final training done by the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) in Mozambique dealt with tactical air control.

An intensive course saw FADM (Forcas Armadas de Defesa de Mozambique) personnel taught the intricacies of air-ground co-operation before wrapping up with a 30 August graduation.

As from 1 September, EUTM is no more, replaced by EUMAM (EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique). It builds on EUTM Mozambique and falls under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). This policy allows the bloc to take action on security challenges worldwide when requested in support of partner countries. EUMAM, the EU has it, is “a logical continuation” of the bloc’s long-lasting military partnership with Mozambique.

EUMAM Mozambique aims to provide comprehensive military training and advisory support to the FADM. The mission objective is to help the FADM quick reaction forces (QRFs) to achieve a sustainable operational cycle in accordance with international humanitarian law not later than June 2026, according to an EU fact sheet.

The sustainable operational cycle covers preparation, deployment and support as a “significant contribution to a safe and secure environment for the people of Cabo Delgado”.

During its operational timeframe EUTM trained 11 FADM QRFs and certified 100 Mozambican instructors. Key EUTM achievements that will be taken onboard by the successor mission include enhancing FADM counter-terrorism capacity, supporting civilian protection and the promotion of human rights and compliance with international humanitarian law.

Headquartered in the Mozambican capital Maputo, Dutchman Lieutenant General Michiel van der Laan is EUMAM Mission Commander with Portuguese Major General Luis Fernando Machado Barroso the Mission Force Commander.