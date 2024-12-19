EU land and naval ops in the Horn of Africa and Somalia extended

Further evidence of the strategic importance attached to the Horn of Africa/Somalia region comes from the European Union (EU).

The council of the 27 country European bloc this week extended the mandate of Operation Atalanta and its EUTM (EU Training Mission) Somalia to 28 February 2027. This follows a 5 December decision to maintain the EU civilian capacity building mission (EUCAP Somalia) to the same date.

“The decisions,” an EU statement has it, “were taken following the holistic strategic review of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSP) engagement in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, with the aim to strengthen the EU’s response to an evolving security context and to enhance its role as a maritime security provider”.

The Operation Atalanta mandate is extended to enhance maritime security off the coast of Somalia, in the Gulf of Aden, the West Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea and “better support building a wider regional maritime security architecture”. With the new Atalanta, the EU will continue its fight against piracy and reduce illicit trafficking at sea. Synergies with Operation Aspides, currently protecting merchant shipping in the Red Sea, will be enhanced. In parallel, the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) Horn of Africa, supporting both Atalanta and Aspides, will be rebranded as MSC Indian Ocean with what the statement says is a “reinforced role”.

“In Somalia, the EU CSDP action was widened to support the build-up of Somali Security Forces and institutions with a view to take over responsibility for its own security in the future, in line with the Joint EU-Somalia roadmap.

“With the renewed mandates, EUCAP and EUTM Somalia will support the build-up of capable, sustainable and accountable Somali security institutions through strategic advice, mentoring and training, accompanied by EU-funded equipment support through the European Peace Facility (EPF). To strengthen the regional approach, the missions and the operation will support capacity-building efforts of the regional and, in particular, Djibouti maritime security forces within their means and capabilities.

“In order to uphold EU core values, all activities will pay particular attention to international humanitarian law, human rights, preventing gender-based violence, protecting children in armed conflicts and promoting the agenda of women, peace and security and climate, security and defence,” the statement reads.