EU funds to help Rwandan peacekeeping efforts in Cabo Delgado

Rwandan military support to Mozambique in ongoing efforts to bring stability to Cabo Delgado has been boosted by a 20 million euro (R382 million/$21 million) top-up to an existing European Peace Facility (EPF) assistance measure.

The funds will, according to a statement, enable “acquisition of personal protective equipment and cover costs related to the strategic airlift needed to sustain the Rwandan deployment” in the northern province of President Felipe Nyusi’s country.

Commenting on the boost, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said: “The presence of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) troops has been instrumental to make progress and remains key, especially given the withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). This top-up measure is a testimony of the EU support for ‘African solutions for African problems’ and, as part of the global fight against terrorism, it will also serve EU interests in the region”.

The latest support measure, in EU terminology, complements a parallel one of 89 million euros (R1.6 billion/$93 million). That funding was specifically for FADM (Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique) troops trained by what was the EU training mission in Mozambique before its transformation into a military assistance mission three months ago.