EU denies involvement in alleged Mozambique protest put downs

The European Union (EU) via its military assistance mission in Mozambique “supports” a Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) deployment in Cabo Delgado, a statement reads, and is not financing any Rwandan efforts to “violently suppress” protests in Maputo.

The military assistance mission, known by the acronym EUMAM MOZ (EU Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique) replaced an EU training mission earlier this year and is one of three similar missions in Africa. The other two are in the Central African Republic (CAR) – EUTM RCA (République Centrafricaine) – and Somalia – EUTM Somalia.

The statement, issued yesterday (Monday, 4 November), has it the mission was deployed at the request of President Filipe Nyusi and supports the Rwandan deployment in the northern province of the troubled country where last week’s elections resulted in violence.

On the military mission, the EU points out it is a European Peace Facility (EPF) initiative which sees Rwandan soldiers supplied with personal protective equipment and paying transport costs to fight the ongoing insurgency in Cabo Delgado. EPF support takes place in full compliance with international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and its implementation is subject to rigorous safeguards, controls and monitoring mechanisms.

Yolande Makolo, the spokesperson for the Rwandan government said the Rwandan military was “deployed strictly in Cabo Delgado province, in joint operations with Mozambican forces against extremist Islamist fighters”. Rwanda has 4 000 troops in Cabo Delgado through a bilateral agreement with Mozambique.

The EU statement comes after at least ten people have died and 76 injured in post-election protests since 11 October. Further protests are planned, with a nationwide demonstration scheduled for Thursday 7 November.

Business risk analyst Johann Smith told News24 that the ongoing protests amount to the biggest revolt in Mozambique’s modern history. Police have used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protestors unhappy with election results, and the government has imposed a second internet shutdown in two weeks, restricting access to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The country’s national election results awarded the Frelimo party’s presidential candidate Daniel Chapo a 70.7% election win. The opposition party, who nominated Venancio Mondlane as its presidential candidate, alleges electoral fraud, prompting protests and clashes with police in the capital Maputo. Multiple roads have been blocked, including a Monday blockade on the N4 between Mozambique and South Africa.

Mondlane fled Mozambique after last month’s disputed elections, but plans to return this week as the nation faces growing unrest. Mondlane has called for a week of demonstrations and strikes culminating in a protest on 7 November. He went into hiding in South Africa about two weeks ago, after his aide and lawyer were killed as they were preparing to challenge the results.