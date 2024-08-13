ECOWAS carries out maritime security exercise

Efforts by the East African regional bloc ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) to strengthen maritime safety off its Atlantic Ocean coast saw the third iteration of Operation Safe Domain take place from 5 to 9 August.

It followed Safe Domain I in November 2021 and Safe Domain II in September last year to meet what a statement called “the challenges of maritime security”. A number of ECOWAS’ 15 member states front the Gulf of Guinea, named as a world piracy hotspot by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

Under the guidance and leadership of the ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Co-Ordination Centre (MMCC) for the bloc’s Zone E which includes Benin, Nigeria and Togo, the five-day exercise saw research, information exchange, maritime and aerial surveillance and operational unit/s intervention where necessary on the to do list.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah said at the start of Safe Domain Three “full operationalisation” of the regional bloc’s maritime security architecture was part of its strategic objectives as regards strengthening regional peace and security. He further told those present the world’s oceans are a major economic and environmental resource where “some 90% of international trade is conducted”.

ECOWAS “development partners” including the European Union (EU) by way of the GoGIN (Gulf of Guinea Inter-Regional Network) project, implemented by Expertise France, were thanked for ongoing contributions. Others named were UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), Denmark, Germany and the United States (US).

Nigerian Commodore Aniedi Ibok, Director of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) Zone E, said ECOWAS maritime challenges include piracy, sea robbery, and various forms of trafficking, which hinder economic development and impact local communities.

He highlighted the adoption of the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS) in 2014, which established a comprehensive maritime security architecture, including MMCCs in Cotonou, Accra, and Praia.

He mentioned a significant reduction in maritime crime incidents, from 49 reported piracy cases in 2018 to two in 2023, attributing this success to coordinated efforts by ECOWAS, member states, and international partners.

Ibok said that over the five days of this year’s exercise, a coordinated deployment of four ships, one Defender boat, and one helicopter conducted extensive maritime patrols and drills within Zone E, targeting threats such as sea robbery, piracy, illegal fishing, and various forms of trafficking.

“Our response through Operation Safe Domain III reflects our unwavering commitment to neutralizing these threats and creating a secure maritime environment conducive to commerce and trade.”

Operation Safe Domain IV is scheduled to take place in March 2025, building on the successes of this year’s operation.

“The continued collaboration of our member states is essential to protecting our shared maritime heritage and ensuring the free flow of global trade,” Ibok said. “Our collective efforts today are paving the way for a safer, more secure maritime future in Zone E.”

ECOWAS is headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria, and represents Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Atalanta training for Somali maritime forces

Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, three days of shipboard training earlier this month saw two European Union (EU) missions collaborating to up the skills of Somali maritime forces.

As an adjunct to the exercise, a high level delegation met aboard the Spanish frigate ESPS Numancia (F83) to discuss strategic issues around maritime security off the African east coast and furthering collaboration between the EU missions and the wider Somali Armed Forces (SAF). Hosted by Operation Atalanta Force Commander, Rear Admiral Manuel Alvargonzález, the meeting was attended by EU Ambassador to Somalia Karin Johansson, Chief of Staff of the Somali President Abdihakim Mohamed Yusuf and EUCAP (EU Capacity Building Mission) Somalia Head Kęstutis Lančinskas.

From the Somali side the August onboard training saw coast guard elements from the Somali Navy and Police Force as well as the Puntland Police Force on hand for theory and practical applications. Exercises were based on tactical situations with trainees, among others, practicing boarding as well as personnel identification and detention procedures.

Atalanta has maintained a visible presence in the Indian Ocean off the Horn of Africa for 15 plus years executing a mandate which started with providing protection to World Food Programme (WFP) ships carrying nutrition for drought and starvation affected Somalis. Additionally, it is now an anti-piracy tasking and is rated by the EU as “a key maritime security provider”.