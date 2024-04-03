Eastern DRC home to humanitarian disaster

The “volatile” eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where a Southern African regional mission and force has been deploying since December is the scene of an “unfolding humanitarian disaster”.

This opinion comes from Bintou Keita, Special Representative of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and head of the world body’s peacekeeping mission – MONUSCO – in the troubled central African country.

A week after informing the Security Council (SC) of “significant advances” by M23 rebels as well as gains by other rebel groups, she told the top UN body that over seven million Congolese are displaced – “particularly due to the operations of armed groups such as M23 and the Allied Defence Forces (ADF) across the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri”.

The security situation in the eastern DRC, according to her, deteriorated further after the December presidential election, and internal displacement has reached “unparalleled numbers”.

Her report covers political, security, human rights and humanitarian developments in the DRC over the past three months, including commencement of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) in North Kivu. The deployment continues and troops are assisting Congolese forces, Keita told the Security Council.

On the humanitarian situation, she said it was due to the escalation of the M23 crisis in North Kivu as well as prolonged armed violence in Ituri and South Kivu.

Over seven million people are internally displaced, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA (the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs). This is 800 000 more than when she briefed the SC at the start of the year.

“Waves of internally displaced persons continue to arrive in Goma and surrounding areas. As of last month, more than 104 displacement sites were recorded around the city alone, hosting more than 630 000 people.”