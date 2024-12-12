DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner details national security challenges and regional role

On Monday 9 December, the United Nations Security Council held a meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This meeting’s debate included the work of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

The DRC’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophonie, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, participated in New York City, and delivered remarks. From New York, she travelled to Washington, DC where on Tuesday 10 December, among other engagements, Wagner sat down with Pearl Matibe, State Department and White House Correspondent, for an in in-depth one-on-one conversation. The discussion spanned the DRC’s national security challenges, the role of MONUSCO, and the country’s broader regional dynamics, and global role.

Below is a short excerpt from their conversation, curated and edited for brevity and clarity.

Matibe: As the DRC’s Foreign Minister, you hold a critical position. Could you share what drives your vision for diplomacy and leadership as you lead this pivotal post?

Foreign Minister: “What drives my vision is using the ministry as both an entryway from the DRC to the world and a pathway from the world to the DRC. The challenge is ensuring we showcase the DRC’s full diversity and potential, moving beyond the limited narrative often seen globally. Of course, addressing the crisis in the eastern DRC is a priority, but it’s equally important to represent the broader strengths and opportunities of our country.

Matibe: The eastern DRC remains volatile, with multiple armed groups and international concerns. What strategies is the DRC employing to address these security challenges?

Foreign Minister: “We are tackling multiple layers of insecurity. Regarding the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), we have been engaged in joint operations with Uganda’s People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) under Operation Shujaa since November 2021. These efforts aim to dismantle the ADF’s operational capacity.

For groups like CODECO in Ituri Province, the Ministry of Interior is launching community dialogues to reconcile local factions and address grievances at the root of instability. We are also revitalizing the Nairobi Process, creating pathways for young people to disengage from armed groups and reintegrate into society.

It’s critical to differentiate between local armed groups and external threats. What has been labelled an M23 rebellion is, in fact, an occupation by Rwandan Defence Forces, as evidenced by the UN Group of Experts. This illegal presence not only violates our sovereignty but also fuels instability by exploiting our natural resources. We have made this clear to the UN Security Council and continue to advocate for Rwanda’s withdrawal to preserve international peace.

Matibe: With MONUSCO’s mandate set to expire on 20 December 2024, what is the DRC’s position on the peacekeeping mission?

Foreign Minister: Our commitment is to see MONUSCO leave the DRC in an orderly, sequenced, and sustainable manner. However, the mission’s mandate must reflect the realities on the ground. For example, the baseline assessment of instability must explicitly acknowledge the presence of foreign armed forces, including the Rwandan Defence Forces. We are consulting Security Council members to ensure the new mandate prioritizes the DRC’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. While MONUSCO has played a role in stabilizing certain areas, its exit should not leave gaps that could reignite conflict. This requires a robust plan to manage the transition effectively.

Matibe: Beyond national security, how is the DRC engaging in regional and international platforms?

Foreign Minister: The DRC is deeply committed to multilateralism. We’ve recently been elected to the UN Human Rights Council and are pursuing a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. These engagements allow us to champion our perspectives on global issues and to ensure that Africa’s voice is heard.

Regionally, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) remains a steadfast ally. Our shared principles and historical bonds with SADC countries have been crucial, particularly during challenging periods in our history. We will continue strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties, ensuring the DRC is at the forefront of shaping regional security and development.

Matibe: You mentioned the need to reshape global narratives about the DRC. What stories do you believe deserve greater attention?

Foreign Minister: The DRC is often portrayed through the lenses of conflict and mineral wealth, which is a limited perspective. Our greatest wealth is our people—their culture, resilience, and innovation. For example, we are the largest French-speaking country in the world, and our music has inspired generations across Africa and beyond.

We’ve contributed to global milestones, from providing the rubber for the Industrial Revolution to the uranium used in World War II. Moving forward, we aim to be active shapers of global narratives, contributing to decisions that impact us rather than passively receiving foreign policies imposed by others.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based foreign correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on X (Twitter): @PearlMatibe