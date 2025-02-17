DRC among four African trouble spots named by Guterres at top AU meeting

Naming specifically the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), The Sahel, Somalia and Sudan, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the weekend high level African Union (AU) gathering the continent needed to push for peace, security and the alleviation of “appalling levels of human suffering”.

Officially the 38th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the Assembly of the continental bloc, it took place in Addis Ababa and was attended by, among other senior continental figures, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He is reported by SANews as saying the gathering in the Ethiopian capital expressed “grave concern” over the evolving situation in the eastern DRC and re-affirmed the need for inclusive negotiations and political dialogue as the solution to end conflict.

In his podium turn Guterres first named Sudan saying “it is being torn apart before our eyes and is now home to the world’s largest displacement crisis and famine”. He urged the international community to stop the flow of weapons and “bankrolling bloodshed” between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

On President Felix Tshisekedi’s troubled central African country where both the UN and an African regional bloc – the Southern African Development Community (SADC) – have peace missions in place, Guterres told AU leaders the Congolese people are suffering – “yet again from a brutal cycle of violence”.

The UN number one said fighting in South Kivu was a continuation of the M23 (Mouvement du 23 Mars) offensive and “threatens to push the entire region over the precipice”. Regional escalation has to be avoided, the deadlock has to end and with no military solution in the offing dialogue has to begin, according to Guterres.

He told delegates “the clear and present threat of terrorism is undermining peace, security and sustainable development” in The Sahel while “predictable funding” was needed for the AU support and stabilisation mission (AUSSOM), the third iteration of the continental bloc mission in Somalia in 18 years.

In a nod to conflict elsewhere on the globe, Guterres said any resumption of hostilities in Gaza “must be avoided at all cost”.

The Gaza/Israel situation was, along with the Russia/Ukraine conflict, high on the agenda of the 61st Munich Security Conference, billed the world’s leading forum for debate on international security, which ended on Sunday (16 February) in the Bavarian capital.

M23 continues to advance in the DRC

The security situation in the DRC continues to deteriorate, with Rwandan-backed M23 fighters on Sunday entering the centre of Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern DRC. The rebels’ presence in the city was confirmed by local officials, a security source, and eyewitnesses. This advance follows the M23’s capture of Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu.

Reports indicate looting and a mass exodus of residents fleeing the city. The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups including M23, blamed Congolese troops and their allies for the disorder in Bukavu.

The conflict has resulted in nearly 3 000 deaths and has displaced hundreds of thousands of people. At least 350 000 internally displaced people are without shelter.

The international community has several key concerns regarding the M23 rebel advance in South Kivu, particularly in light of the group’s recent territorial gains around Goma in North Kivu and the broader implications for regional stability.

There is a significant fear that the M23’s advances could escalate into a broader regional war, particularly given Burundi’s concerns about potential spillover effects and Rwanda’s alleged involvement in supporting M23. Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye has warned of this escalating threat, highlighting the potential for conflict to spread beyond the DRC’s borders.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 700 000 people displaced since the beginning of 2025 alone. The World Health Organization has described the situation as a public health “nightmare,” exacerbated by M23’s unlawful actions against displaced populations.

M23 has been accused of committing serious human rights abuses, including forced recruitment of child soldiers, massacres, and attacks on civilians.

The M23’s control over mineral-rich areas raises alarms about the exploitation of DRC’s natural resources. Analysts suggest that Rwanda may be leveraging these resources through its support for M23, which has gained access to valuable minerals like coltan and gold.

While there have been strong statements from various countries and organizations demanding Rwanda’s withdrawal from the DRC, actual diplomatic pressure appears limited compared to past interventions. There are calls for more decisive action, including potential sanctions against Rwanda, but internal divisions within the EU and other international actors complicate a unified response.