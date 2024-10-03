DR Congo minerals funding rebel groups – top UN official

Exploitation of mineral resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by rebel groups has reached the point where they can be called “militarised entrepreneurs”, the senior United Nations (UN) executive in the central African country told the Security Council (SC).

Bintou Keita wears the hat of MONUSCO Head and that of Special Representative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Earlier this week as part of a wide-ranging update on the DRC to the SC she said competition over exploitation of and trade in natural resources has “further entrenched and exacerbated conflict dynamics” in the eastern DRC, where a Southern African Development Community (SADC) force is deployed until year-end.

Taking gold as an example, Keita said the expansion of semi-mechanised mining has seen armed groups become “militarised entrepreneurs”. “As a consequence, community leaders and depleted government forces are struggling to contain armed groups, which have become stronger both militarily and financially.”

In addition to gold, DRC has copper, cobalt, zinc, cassiterite (the chief source of metallic tin), manganese, coal, silver, cadmium, germanium (a brittle element used as a semi-conductor), palladium (used as a catalyst and in alloys), uranium and platinum. Its mineral wealth is estimated at $24 trillion and the country accounts for 12% of global diamond production. This makes it the fourth largest diamond producer in the world after Russia, Botswana and Canada according to open source intelligence.

The M23 rebel group has, Keita said, consolidated administrative control over Masisi and Rutshuru territories in North Kivu, allowing it full control over coltan production. This metallic ore is used in the manufacture of mobile phones and electronic devices.

Trade from the Rubaya area, estimated to supply over 15% of global production of tantalum, generates $300 000 a month for M23. This, she said, was deeply concerning and must be stopped.

“The criminal laundering of DRC natural resources smuggled out of the country is strengthening armed groups, sustaining the exploitation of civilian populations, some of them reduced to de-facto slavery, and undermining peace-making efforts,” Keita said.

She warned “unless international sanctions are imposed on those benefitting from this criminal trade, peace will remain elusive and civilians will continue to suffer.”