DR Congo death sentences draw EU ire

The death sentence imposed on 32 Congolese by what is termed “military justice” and the Kinshasa-Gombe High Court, has drawn strong reaction from the European Union (EU).

A statement, among others, repeats the bloc’s “total opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances” noting it “represents the ultimate denial of human dignity”.

Media confirmation of the sentencing was carried by Doha, Qatar-based television news outlet, Al Jazeera, which noted the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) lifted a death penalty moratorium – in place since 2003 – in March. It reported further the 26 accused of involvement in armed groups, including the M23, were sentenced to death after a high-profile trial that started late last month.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The other six death sentences, as per the EU statement, were imposed on members of the Force du Progress, a group affiliated with the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, for, among others, “criminal association” and “attempt of murder.”

Corneille Nangaa, Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) leader, was found guilty of war crimes, participation in an insurrection and treason, according to Al Jazeera. He and another defendant were sentenced to death in absentia as they are reportedly on the run.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The United States (US) Department of the Treasury has it AFC is a coalition of rebel groups seeking to overthrow President Félix Tshisekedi’s government.

Aljazeera has it key M23 figures on trial included president Bertrand Bisimwa, military chief Sultani Makenga and spokespeople Willy Ngoma and Lawrence Kanyuka. The trial started on 24 July with the prosecutor calling for the death sentence against 25 defendants and a 20-year jail term for the other. The Middle Eastern television news broadcaster gave no information on the six Force du Progress members with no more detail on charges and names in the EU statement either.