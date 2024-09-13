Dialogue is central to peace in DR Congo, Lamola tells parliamentarian

Elaborating on the two-week August ceasefire between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its eastern neighbour Rwanda, South African International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ronald Lamola – while not specifying any successes – maintains dialogue is central to peace.

Answering a written question from Patriotic Alliance (PA) public representative Thokozile Sokanyile, his response indicates South Africa’s foreign policy approach is based on dialogue which “led to peaceful resolution of conflicts and a negotiated transition”.

“As member of the SADC (Southern African Development Community), South Africa has supported and encouraged diplomatic efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict between the DRC and Rwanda. These efforts are spearheaded by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, in pursuit of his mandate by the African Union (AU) as the Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa and Mediator designated to maintain the dialogue between the DRC and Rwanda,” he informed the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) member.

“South Africa,” she was further informed, “reiterates its support of the Luanda Process, the Nairobi Process and other multilateral initiatives aimed at finding sustainable peace in the eastern DRC, such as the 2013 Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the DRC and the region”.

“Together with regional and international organisations such as SADC, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the East African Community (EAC) and the United Nations (UN), South Africa will deploy its bilateral goodwill and support the full implementation of the ceasefire which could lead into permanent cessation of hostilities. In addition, President (Cyril) Ramaphosa has appointed a Special Envoy to the Great Lakes Region and the DRC in particular, in order to support ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the eastern DRC. The President’s Special Envoy does maintain continuous dialogue with all the role players in the region.”

South Africa has committed 2 900 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel in the combat and support musterings to the SADC peacekeeping mission – SAMIDRC – whose mandate is set to expire at year-end. Two other SADC countries – Malawi and Tanzania – are also part of the mission.

The deployment has to date, registered 10 fatalities in the South African contingent with two reported by the Tanzanian component of the mission.