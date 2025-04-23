Côte d’Ivoire visit to Armscor strengthens defence relations

The South African government’s defence and security acquisition and project management company, Armscor, recently hosted a Côte d’Ivoire delegation as part of strengthening defence relations between the countries.

A tailored programme saw the delegation meet at Armscor headquarters in Pretoria where they were welcomed by Armscor board chair Alex Mahapa before moving on to Armscor facilities. The Ivorians also visited South African defence industry (SADI) companies during their five-day stay. The programme was, according to Armscor’s latest Inside Out newsletter, in line with the requirements of Côte d’Ivoire, such as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, vessel, ammunition manufacturing and weapon systems.

The final day of the tour took in the Gerotek test facilities west of Pretoria where SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, was on hand to interact with the West Africans. He is reported as being satisfied with the strengthened relations between Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa adding there is “some surety” the West African country is “on the right path in collaborating towards enhancing peace on the continent and thus, silencing the guns”.

A follow-up meeting in Côte d’Ivoire saw a letter of co-operation signed by the country’s Ministry of Defence and Armscor. The letter creates a relationship with the parties stating their intent to work together in exploring potential business opportunities.

“This milestone once again reassures Armscor’s commitment to assist with procurement needs and other requirements, using its decades of acquisition experience,” as per the Armscor publication.